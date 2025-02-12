Invincible season 3 might already feature two Breaking Bad stars, but there's another crystal blue cook the team just can't get their hands on

Invincible season 3 has seen the arrival of Aaron Paul to its cast, but apparently creator Robert Kirkman really hopes to bring another Breaking Bad star aboard too.

The thing about animated shows is that you don't always realise how big some of the cast members in it are. Invincible is one such show with some pretty big names attached to it, with Steven Yeun voicing the titular protagonist, already an established name thanks to The Walking Dead, alongside other top talent like J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Grey's Anatomy). The third season, which started airing this month, has brought aboard some more big names, like Shang Chi's Simu Liu and House of Cards' Kata Mara, but most notably for Breaking Bad fans, Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks both feature in this season.

Paul is playing a character called Powerplex, a supervillain, and Banks' role is still yet to be revealed, but in a new interview with DiscussingFilm, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has shared another Breaking Bad actor he really wants on the show: Bryan Cranston, i.e. Heisenberg himself. "Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that.’ That’s when it’s really exciting," Kirkman said.

"As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season. That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down (laughs). But we’re coming for you again, Bryan, and we’ll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down."

Cranston hasn't done all that much voice acting across his career, just a handful of roles, so it might be that he's just not that into it. Funnily enough, though, the very early days of his career saw him performing in English dubs of anime like Macross Plus and Street Fighter 2: The Animated Movie, meaning he's not a stranger to it. Maybe Kirkman will get his wish one day, but for now, you'll just have to enjoy the two Breaking Bad actors the show currently has.