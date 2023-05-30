If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
RIFTS UNLEASHED

Interdimensional adventure awaits: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leaping onto PC this July

Prepare for Steam-powered dimension-hopping.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Article by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Intergalactic adventurers Ratchet & Clank are making their debut on PC in July when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is released.

The game will arrive on July 26 courtesy of Nixxes Software in collaboration with Insomniac Games.

Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they venture onto a PC near you.

PC features include ray-traced reflections, a variety of quality levels, ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas, and support for 21:9, 32:9, and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.

Both gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens, and the game supports unlocked framerates, the option to choose Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac Games' Temporal Injection. Nvidia Reflex and Nvidia DLAA are also supported.

The game features full mouse and keyboard support with customizable control, controllers are also fully supported, and when using a DualSense controller on a wired connection, you can enjoy haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on Steam and through the Epic Games Store. If you pre-purchase ahead of launch, you get access to five armors of the Digital Deluxe Edition and the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, with another five armors inspired by previous games in the series.

In the coming weeks, more details about the PC features of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be shared.

Comments
