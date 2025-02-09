Sorry to all five Resistance fans that are still out there, but it turns out Insomniac did pitch a fourth game, only Sony rejected it

Not sure how many Resistance fans are still kicking around these days, but I'm sorry to say that a fourth game was pitched, but Sony rejected it.

Resistance has always been a bit of an odd series to me in that, 10 year old me saw that it was made by the folks that made Ratchet and Clank and thought "oh, no thank you!" I've kind of been operating on that logic ever since, despite Insomniac going on to make two more of them, and since the spin-off for the PS Vita (that Insomniac didn't make) came out in 2012, the series has been pretty much dead in the water. As it turns out, though, Insomniac did pitch Resistance 4, though obviously that never materialised, because Sony rejected it. This actually comes from Insomniac's founder and now former CEO Ted Price himself, in case you had any doubts, who spoke of the series on a recent appearance on Kinda Funny's Gamescast.

"It was a wonderful concept. It was the result of a lot of Insomniac Games team members being passionate about extending the story further," Price shared. "I do believe that Resistance set up a cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are. We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future." In terms of why the game didn't get picked up by Sony, Price said that it was down to the "timing and market opportunity," which is as normal a reason as any, even if it might be disappointing to some.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Right now, Insomniac will be knee-deep in its Wolverine game, which currently has no release window, and apart from a cinematic trailer (and a big leak), we've not seen all that much from it. Whatever the developer shows off next, though, you can probably place a bet on it not being Resistance 4.