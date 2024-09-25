As Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions gets its first teaser, Pixar's first ever original TV series catches a delay

Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions finally has a release date, but it's also booted Pixar's first original TV series to next year.

Disney has had a very good year, and it's mostly thanks to just how well Inside Out 2 has done. The film has grossed $1.687 billion at the box office, making it the highest grossing animated film of all time (the previous spot was also held by Disney with the 2019 Lion King remake, now bumped down to second place). Now, Disney has confirmed that the upcoming spin-off of the popular Pixar films Dream Productions will be releasing on Disney Plus this coming December 11, just in time for Christmas. It's clear that Disney wants to ride that Inside Out 2 hype train, as the sequel is now available to watch on Disney Plus too, and Dream Productions was originally meant to be out next spring.

The first teaser was released for the new show, which you can check out above, which unsurprisingly looks like more of the same, but with a big focus on dreams (duh). A description for the series explains that Dream Productions is "an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true - every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions."

Unfortunately, this release means that Pixar's first ever completely original TV series, Win or Lose, which was originally meant to have been released December 6, has been delayed to February 19, next year. The baseball series got another look-in alongside Dream Productions, and though it's brief it's still looking like an incredibly fun series. "Win or Lose reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to the big game - the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire - with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives," explains Disney.

Important to note is that earlier this month IGN reported that Inside Out 2 suffered from immense crunch to get the film out, with anonymous former Pixar employees claimed that all staff that had been laid off from the studio that worked on the sequel would receive a bonus for their work on it.