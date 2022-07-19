If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
roguelike

Inscryption is coming to PS4 and PS5 in August

Interact with a shadowy, hostile dealer.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will be able to play Inscryption when it arrives on the systems in August.

Set for an August 30 release, the game will run you $19.99 and is available for pre-order through the PlayStation Store.

Inscryption is a roguelike deck-building game developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital. It was released for PC on October 19, 2021 and came to Linux and Mac back in June.

The game features a metafictional storyline with escape-room style puzzles, and blends psychological horror.

In it, you will acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self mutilation and unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of a creepy cabin.

Inscryption has received generally favorable reviews and was nominated for Best Indie Game and Best Sim/Strategy Game for The Game Awards 2021. It earned Game of the Year at the 22nd Game Developers Choice Awards and the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the companion 2022 Independent Games Festival in addition to Excellence in Design, Narrative, and Audio.

As of January 2022, the game has sold more than one million copies.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch