Inscryption is coming to PS4 and PS5 in August

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will be able to play Inscryption when it arrives on the systems in August.

Set for an August 30 release, the game will run you $19.99 and is available for pre-order through the PlayStation Store.

Inscryption is a roguelike deck-building game developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital. It was released for PC on October 19, 2021 and came to Linux and Mac back in June.

The game features a metafictional storyline with escape-room style puzzles, and blends psychological horror.

In it, you will acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self mutilation and unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of a creepy cabin.

Inscryption has received generally favorable reviews and was nominated for Best Indie Game and Best Sim/Strategy Game for The Game Awards 2021. It earned Game of the Year at the 22nd Game Developers Choice Awards and the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the companion 2022 Independent Games Festival in addition to Excellence in Design, Narrative, and Audio.

As of January 2022, the game has sold more than one million copies.