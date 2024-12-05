From the very beginning of your time playing Infinity Nikki, you’ll hear whispers of a Miracle Outfit — Wishful Aurosa — and your goal will be to ultimately get your hands on it. Fortunately, this outfit is tied to the main quest, and as a result, you’ll be able to unlock all pieces of it and craft it for free as you gradually progress with Miraland’s story.

Though, crafting the outfit isn’t the easiest feat in Infinity Nikki. The Miracle Outfit requires a lot of resources, all of varying rarity, to be crafted. In this guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to craft the outfit and exactly where you can get it. So without further ado, here’s how to craft the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki.

How to craft the Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki

Individual pieces of the Miracle Outfit, Wishful Aurosa, are unlocked as you progress with the main quest in Infinity Nikki. By the time you wrap things up in the Wishing Woods region of Miraland during Chapter 8, you’ll have unlocked knowledge of all eight pieces of the outfit and will be tasked with crafting it finally.

Before you can craft it, however, you’ll need to unlock each piece of the outfit via the Heart of Infinity. To do this, press ‘I’ on your PC to open the Heart of Infinity and look at the middle of it all; here, you’ll see all the Miracle Outfit pieces vertically listed. They will each cost Whimstars and Bling to unlock, but once unlocked, they’re finally available for you to craft.

Unlock each piece of the Miracle Outfit via the Heart of Infinity first. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Once you’re ready to craft the outfit - or at least, check out the resources required to craft it - open your Pear Pal and select ‘Sketches’. The Miracle Outfit will be the first thing that appears on the following page. Select it and press ‘Select All’ to be met with a list of all of the items you need to craft the outfit.

After unlocking the Miracle Outfit's Sketches, you can then craft it from the 'Sketches' tab on your Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Simply put, you require a lot of resources to bring the Miracle Outfit to life. To help you quickly track all of them down, here’s all the resources needed for the Miracle Outfit and where to get them.

Resource How to get 1x Golden Dew Exchange the Sovereign of Elegant Medal at the Stylist’s Guild 1x Glimmering Scale Exchange the Sovereign of Cool Medal at the Stylist’s Guild 1x Vine of Dream Exchange the Sovereign of Sexy Medal at the Stylist’s Guild 1x Golden Fruit Exchange the Sovereign of Fresh Medal at the Stylist’s Guild 1x Aurosa in Bloom Obtained during main quest 10x Sol Fruit Wishing Woods - found on Chronos Trees during daytime 10x Wisteriasol Stonewoods and Abandoned District - found along cliff edges 10x Glimmergrass Wishing Woods 8x Windbloom Stonewoods and Abandoned District 10x Lampbloom Common across all regions in Miraland 3x Sizzpollen Essence Gather Sizzpollen (available across Miraland during nighttime) after upgrading the Collection ability in the Heart of Infinity 3x Starlit Plum Essence Gather Starlit Plums (available across Miraland) after upgrading the Collection ability in the Heart of Infinity 3x Bunny Fluff Essence Gather Bunny Fluff (available across Miraland) after upgrading the Animal Grooming ability in the Heart of Infinity 5x Beretsant Feather Groom Beretsants - found in Stonewoods and Abandoned District 3x Hooded Feather Groom Hooded Owls - found in Wishing Woods 3x Floof Yarn Groom Floofs - found in Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stonewoods, and Abandoned District 6x Cushion Fluff Groom Cushion Squirrels - found in Florawish, Stonewoods, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods 3x Wreath Fluff Groom Wreathdoes - found in Wishing Woods 8x Suspenders Fluff Groom Suspender Weasels - found in Stonewoods and Abandoned District 5x Scarf Worm Found in holes dug in Stonewoods and Abandoned District 2x Mask Wing Wishing Woods 5x Mani Beetle Wishing Woods 3x Foodie Bee Common across all regions in Miraland, excluding Memorial Mountains 10x Pearl Wings Common across all regions in Miraland 5kg Kerchief Fish Stonewoods and Abandoned District 3kg Palettetail Wishing Woods 5kg Whiskerfish Breezy Meadow 5kg Handkerfin Stonewoods and Abandoned District 80x Bedrock Crystal: Command Realm of Breakthrough - Phantom Trial: Bouldy (Command) 1032x Thread of Purity Quests, Style Challenges, Styling Contests, Realm of Escalation 80,000 Bling World exploration, quests, Realm of Escalation

It’s worth noting that some resources, such as bugs, fish, and plants, can be easily tracked down using the ‘Collections’ function found in the lower left-hand corner of your map. Here, you can select a critter, fish, or plant you have previously discovered and track its exact location!

