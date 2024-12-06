Skip to main content

Infinity Nikki Whimstar map locations

There are hundreds of Whimstars to find across Miraland's map in Infinity Nikki, here are all of the ones we've found so far.

Nikki reaching out to touch a Whimstar in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: PaperGames/VG247
James Billcliffe
Guides Editor
Published on

In Infinity Nikki, Whimstars are the embodiment of whimsicality and inspiration. When fused with Nikki’s Heart of Infinity they fill her with an indescribable power, serving as an energy source for her newfound abilities.

As you explore the world of Miraland, it makes sense to track down each and every Whimstar you can find.

But while Whimstars seem like a rare and powerful resource right when you start the game, there are actually more than 100 already scattered around Infinity Nikki for you to discover all over the landscape.

Many of these Whimstars are out in the open, just waiting to be collected. But others require small environmental puzzles to be solved, or hidden objects to be found before you can add them to Nikki’s collection.

Based on data from our network friends at Mapgenie, here’s where to find all of the Whimstars we’ve collected so far in Infinity Nikki.

How to find Whimstars in Infinity Nikki

The easiest way to find Whimstars in Infinity Nikki is to explore the landscape and rely on the help of your ever-faithful friend, Momo.

Also empowered by the magic of Miraland and the Heart of Infinity, Momo now has the ability to see Whimstars wherever they appear in the world.

Momo pointing Nikki towards a Whimstar across a pond in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: PaperGames/VG247

As you wander the towns and fields of Miraland, look for Momo’s face in the top-left corner of the screen to sparkle blue. He’ll also vocalise when he spots something nearby.

When this happens, tap on Momo’s face and rotate the camera until you see the highlighted Whimstar. You can then track the star and make your way over to its location.

Nikki and Momo standing underneath a Whimstar in Florawish in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: PaperGames/VG247

However, Momo’s vision has a limited range, so if you’re struggling to track down those last few Whimstars, consult the maps of each area below. Remember: you can see Whimstars you’ve already collected highlighted with an icon if you zoom in on your own in-game map - so you should be able to see which you’ve found and which Whimstars you’re yet to collect.

Infinity Nikki Whimstar locations

Infinity Nikki Memorial Mountains Whimstars

There are a total of 7 Whimstars in the Memorial Mountains area of Miraland:

A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars in the Memorial Mountains area of Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Papergames/Mapgenie

Infinity Nikki Florawish Whimstars

There's a massive total of 67 Whimstars to find around the city of Florawish:

A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars in the Florawish area of Infinity Nikki.
A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars to the north of Florawish in Infinity Nikki.
A map screen showing the location of Whimstars to the east of Florawish in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Papergames/Mapgenie

Infinity Nikki Breezy Meadow Whimstars

There are 88 Whimstars to find in the Breezy Meadow area of Infinity Nikki:

A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars to the north of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki.
A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars in the middle of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki.
A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars to the east of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki.
A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars to the southwest of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Papergames/Mapgenie

Infinity Nikki Stoneville Whimstars

There's a more managable 26 Whimstars to find in Stoneville:

A map screen showing the locations of Whimstars around Stoneville in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Papergames/Mapgenie

If you're looking for a boost, be sure to check out our Infinity Nikki codes page for free resources straight from PaperGames. Or if you're just looking for more fun in-game activities, here's our page on Style Challenges.

