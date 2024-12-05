Infinity Nikki boasts an array of outfits and items of clothes for players to find, unlock, craft, and spend their hard-earned Diamonds on, hopefully earning via the game’s gacha system, Resonance. At the time of writing, there are currently over 45 outfits for players to get their hands on, and this doesn’t include all the additional individual items of clothing you can acquire to put together your very own outfits with.

As you progress with Infinity Nikki however, using Glow Up to upgrade your favourite outfits will become all the more important as you strive to win Style Challenges and Styling Contests throughout your adventure. So, to help you with becoming the Pro Stylist you’re destined to be, here’s how to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki.

How to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki

To upgrade an outfit in Infinity Nikki, you will want to navigate to the ‘Glow Up’ tab in your Pear Pal. On PC, open your Pear Pal using the ‘Esc’ key and select ‘Glow Up’.

Access the Glow Up menu by pressing 'Glow Up' on your Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

On the following page, you will be presented with all of the outfits you have collected so far. You can also use the filter along the left-hand side of your screen to look at individual pieces of clothing!

Select the piece of clothing that you wish to upgrade, and you’ll then be presented with the upgrade screen which details the cost of your ‘Glow Up’. Glow Up’s will consume Bling, Threads of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles.

Select the outfit and piece of clothing you wish to upgrade and then upgrade away. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

How to get Threads of Purity and Shiny Bubbles in Infinity Nikki

Bling is acquired from just about everything in Infinity Nikki - quests, world exploration, and more - while Threads and Bubbles require a little more work to get your hands on. You can acquire both by trading your excess resources at the Realm of Escalation via a Warp Spire, and you can earn more of each item by taking part in - and scoring highly in - Style Challenges with various faction members found around Miraland.

Using Glow Up to upgrade your clothes is particularly important as you progress with Infinity Nikki as the Style Challenges you encounter - across the map and as part of the main quest - will gradually require higher scores.

Eureka's are upgraded via the 'Eureka' tab in your Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

How to upgrade Eurekas in Infinity Nikki

Don’t forget that upgrading your Eureka accessories is not done via the Glow Up menu in Infinity Nikki either!

To upgrade your Eureka, you will want to select the ‘Eureka’ function on your Pear Pal and then select the accessory you wish to upgrade. This can be done using duplicate Eurekas or using a currency known as Heartshine.

