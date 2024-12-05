Nikki and Momo’s open-world adventure, Infinity Nikki, has arrived, inviting stylists globally to explore everything that Miraland has to offer. This vast, beautiful world certainly has a lot for any stylist to be doing at any given time, and that’s why we’ve put together some tips and tricks for those wanting to make the most of their time.

You could easily spend most of your time in Infinity Nikki putting together new custom outfits, or gathering the array of flowers, bugs, and other materials the world is abundant with. There’s mini-games, Style Challenges, and so much more to throw yourself into. To help you decide what to do during your exploration of Miraland, here are our Infinity Nikki tips and tricks to take note of!

Infinity Nikki tips and tricks

Below, we’ve listed some tips and tricks to keep in mind while exploring all that Miraland has to offer in Infinity Nikki.

Collect everything you see

Every single resource that you gather in Infinity Nikki will count towards a type of ‘Insight’. For example, picking flowers counts towards your Collection Insight, while grooming animals will count towards your Animal Grooming Insight and so forth.

It’s quite important that you do all the resource-gathering that you can as you roam around Miraland. Firstly, you never know when you might need these resources, and it’s better to have too many items than too few. Secondly, there are Sketches that only become available to unlock in the Heart of Insight after you have collected enough of a specific type of Insight.

Be sure to check out Realm Challenges and use your Vital Energy each day. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Make the most of Realm Challenges

After going to the Stylist’s Guild in Infinity Nikki, you’ll be told about Warp Spires and advised to use one to check out the Realm of Escalation, which is one of multiple Realm Challenges you can take part in each day.

The Realm Challenges available to you via Warp Spires are incredibly useful, with them allowing you to use your Vital Energy to gather resources. You can do this by interacting with any Warp Spire across Miraland and selecting a Realm to visit.

While the Realm of Escalation allows you to trade your excess resources for Bling and more, not all Realms allow you to hop in, trade some resources, and hop out. The Realm of Eureka, for example, allows you to complete Trials to earn new Eurekas.

The Realm of Escalation is the first Realm you will unlock, with others becoming available as you progress with the game. Just be careful to not let yourself get low on any resources, as you never know when you’ll next need them! That said, I doubt you’re going to need 100+ Lampchilis anytime soon!

For more on Realm Challenges and what they can reward you with, check out our Infinity Nikki Realm Challenges guide.

Don't forget to pay a visit to Kilo the Cadenceborn and give him your Dews of Inspiration in exchange for rewards. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn

When you pick up your first Dew of Inspiration in Infinity Nikki (those purple orbs you’ll be using your Purification Ability on), the ‘Hello, Cadenceborn!’ quest is kicked off. Go and do it as soon as you can!

This quest introduces you to the adorable Kilo the Cadenceborn, and by giving them your Dew of Inspiration, you’ll slowly but surely unlock yourself some new outfits. Outfits that can be unlocked via the Cadenceborn at the time of writing are Rebirth Wish, Hometown Breeze, and Starwish Echoes.

Use Momo’s View to help find Whimstars

You’ll be introduced to Momo’s View very early on in Infinity Nikki, with the mechanic allowing you to quickly find and track Whimstars across Miraland. The mechanic will grey out the area and make any nearby Whimstars visible to you, even if they’re obscured from your normal view by walls, trees, or caves and so forth.

Many of Infinity Nikki’s main quests have Whimstar prerequisites, so it’s definitely worth using Momo’s View whenever the icon begins to glow and grabbing any and all Whimstars you come across. These can then be used to unlock new Sketches, stat boosts, or consumables in the Heart of Infinity!

By the way, if you see a Whimstar in what appears to be an impossible to access spot, I recommend making a note of it and coming back later after exploring the area more or continuing with Infinity Nikki’s main quest. Some Whimstars are much easier to access with later Outfit Abilities available to you, and some require a helping hand to access… like a large bird in Breezy Meadow. You’ll soon see what I mean if you haven’t already!

Save up for Revelation Crystals, which can be used on the limited-time banner. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Save your special currencies for Revelation Crystals

Save your special currencies in Infinity Nikki for Revelation Crystals! The game gives you plenty of Resonite Crystals (the blue ones!), used for permanent banner Distant Sea, for free.

As a result, those hard-earned Surging Ebbs and Tranquility Droplets should be saved for Revelation Crystals first and foremost. Any leftover at the end of the month should then be used to redeem any Resonite Crystals or materials you’re in desperate need of, or you can keep saving for more Revelation Crystals the following month!

Rainy Orchid's are only available when it is raining. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Watch out for rain

Some creatures and resources are only available when it is raining in Infinity Nikki. For example, the Rainy Orchid. On your average, sunny day in Miraland, these flowers appear as Sunny Orchids. When it’s raining, however, they’ll appear as Rainy Orchids instead.

Considering that rain isn’t something you can guarantee or trigger yourself in Infinity Nikki, you’ll want to go about gathering these resources whenever Miraland is afflicted with a spot of rain.

You can also buy some of these resources from vendors around the map, or from the in-game store using premium currency, if you’re in a pinch.

Take part in mini-games

Across the map, you'll find various mini-games that you can take part in, usually for a small fee of Blings. Be sure to spend some time participating with the mini-games you come across in Infinity Nikki as not only are they quite fun, but they reap decent rewards.

Successfully playing mini-games can net you more Bling, as well as more Diamonds that can be used for Resonance! Look out for mini-games on your map of Miraland, and make sure to interact with all gold, glowing interactables you find; they could be a mini-game!

Use the Collections tab on your map to help you track things down around Miraland. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Use Collections to track down resources

If you open your map in Infinity Nikki and look in the lower left-hand corner, you’ll see the ‘Collections’ button. Select this for a list of all the critters, plants, and fish you’ve encountered so far, and you can then choose one of them to track.

For example, if you choose to track a Foodie Bee - which the game will prompt you to do sooner or later - it will then mark all the locations you can expect to find one. After catching or collecting a set amount of each resource, you’ll then unlock Precise Tracking, which allows you to track that specific resource with some additional precision!

For more on Infinity Nikki, keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki codes for more freebies, as well as how to win Style Challenges.