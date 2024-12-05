As you go about exploring Miraland and engaging in all the activities that Infinity Nikki has to offer, it won’t be long before you run into your first Styling Contest. These competitions act similarly to the Style Challenges you’ll have no doubt taken part in alongside the game’s NPCs, but reap much better rewards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If showing off your styling prowess in exchange for Diamonds, outfit upgrade resources and more sounds like a good use of your time, here’s exactly how Styling Contests work in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Styling Contests explained

Styling Contests function similarly to Style Challenges in Infinity Nikki, tasking you with putting together an outfit that fits a specific theme assigned to you. Though, rather than go against NPCs, you’ll instead be getting judged by the Infinity Mirror!

The themes you may be tasked with creating an outfit for are as follows:

Elegant

Fresh

Sweet

Sexy

Cool

Your Styling Contest, much like Style Challenges, may later have sub-themes for you to simultaneously try and meet too. These are as follows:

Simple

Formal

Home

Summer

Warm

Intellectual

Adventure

Romance

Retro

Fashion

Uniform

Playful

Trendy

Fairy

Ballroom

Royal

Linlang

Pastoral

Cute

There are two types of Styling Contest: Mira Crown Styling Contest (which has 15 rounds) and Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest (which has 8 rounds). The latter, Pinnacle Contest, has additional effects in play when you are being judged, which look to change every couple of weeks. At the time of writing, the effects in play are score boosters for Fairy and Ballroom pieces of clothing.

The Pinnacle Contest will only become available after beating the third round of the Styling Contest.

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Infinity Nikki Styling Contest rewards

After completing all 8 rounds of the Pinnacle Contest in Infinity Nikki, you’ll be rewarded with a Blessing of Mirror, and if you complete all 15 rounds of the Styling Contest, you’ll be able to unlock the following clothing items: Eternal Blossoms, Eternal Harmony, and Wishful Honors.

These aren’t all the rewards you can get, though! If you happen to achieve a Perfect score during a round of either Contest, you can receive Shiny Bubbles, Bling, Threads of Purity, and Shining Particles (for upgrading Eureka’s).

On top of that, even more rewards can be claimed from the round-selection menu after exiting the arena. Every few rounds you successfully pass, you’ll be able to claim Bling, Shiny Bubbles, Diamonds, and Sparklite.

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Sparklite can then be spent in the Sparklite Store (also accessible via the round-selection menu). Here, you can trade your earnings for Bling, Shiny Bubbles, Threads of Purity, Shining Particles, or most importantly, Resonite and Revelation Crystals, which can be used to wish for new outfit pieces via the Resonance tab in your Pear Pal. For more on the game's gacha system and how it works, take a look at our Infinity Nikki gacha explainer.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our tips and tricks to help you make the most of Miraland, our Infinity Nikki codes for more free rewards, and how Realm Challenges work, which you should be doing daily!