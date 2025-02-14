Infinity Nikki is finally catwalking over to Steam, after a brief stint on the Epic Games Store

Infinity Nikki is finally coming to Steam, after a fashion tour stopping off on the PS5, mobile, and Epic Games Store. The Steam page for the free-to-play version of the title suddenly popped up in the early hours of this morning, though there's no release date for this new platform release as of yet.

What there is however, is a pre-release event. Posted on official Infinity Nikki socials, players can net themselves some fancy rewards for adding the game to their Steam wishlist as a community. This includes some concept art, a mysterious milestone dubbed "More surprises", and a somewhat ominous "final surprise" at 200,000 wishlists. Personally, I'm hoping at 200,000 wishlists Infinity Nikki personally comes to my house and shoots me. It will probably be an in-game reward though.

Infinity Nikki is coming to Steam with an exciting event – Nikki's Journey of Wish! 💫



Unlock special surprises as we reach wishlist milestones.

Add Infinity Nikki to your wishlist and embark on this adventure.



📌Learn More: https://t.co/KpermlOq9j#infinitynikkionsteam… pic.twitter.com/RYhkUlX79X — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) February 14, 2025

Infinity Nikki has proven incredibly popular on it's initial release. It soared past 20 million downloads in a matter of days, and has since coasted along on those numbers, releasing various new updates, fixes, and rewards drops for eager players. It's a nice little game, if you haven't played it yet. Especially if you've got a taste for dressing up video game characters rather than high-octane action stuff. A real relaxing alternative.

If this news does tempt you over to the world of Nikki, we've got a bunch of guides for the game including an Infinity Nikki codes page which is quite handy, as well as a really handy crafting material guide right hear you can open up on a side tab as you play. Give 'em a look!

Are you gonna donwload Infinity Nikki on Steam? Let us know below!