As you step foot into the vast open-world of Miraland in Infinity Nikki and begin climbing the Stylist ranks, you’ll quickly find that there’s lots of activities for you to take part in at any given moment. There’s bug catching galore, Whimstars to collect, dungeons to glide through, and that’s all on top of the main quest you’ll be embarking on. That said, one thing you will want to remember to complete daily in Infinity Nikki is Realm Challenges.

Available via Warp Spires found across the map, Realm Challenges use your Vital Energy — a currency that recharges daily — to grant you resources. These challenges can be as simple as trading one resource for another, but some of them will have you platforming, fighting, and more. Without further ado, here’s what Realm Challenges are — and what they give you — in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Realm Challenges - What do Realms give you?

To access Realm Challenges, you’ll first need to progress with the main quest in Infinity Nikki. Once you reach the Stylist’s Guild in Florawish and speak to Dada, you’ll be issued the New Guidance: Realm of Escalation side quest, which will send you to the Warp Spire just outside of the building.

Speak with the NPC beside the Warp Spire to learn about the Realm of Escalation, and from that point onwards, you’ll be able to use Warp Spires to travel to the Realm whenever you please. As you progress even further in Infinity Nikki, you’ll then unlock additional Realm Challenges that you can complete.

Realm Challenges will consume your Vital Energy when you take part in them. This is a currency that recharges every twenty-four hours, but more of it can be purchased using Diamonds. That said, I’d recommend saving those hard-earned Diamonds for Resonance, so you can unlock new items of clothing!

Realm Challenges can be accessed using Warp Spires. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

The five available Realm Challenges and what they allow you to trade your Vital Energy for are as follows:

Realm of Escalation - trade your excess resources for Bling, Threads of Purity, or Shiny Bubbles, which can be used to Glow Up outfits.

- trade your excess resources for Bling, Threads of Purity, or Shiny Bubbles, which can be used to Glow Up outfits. Realm of Nourishment - trade your excess resources for Collection Insight, Animal Grooming Insight, Bug Catching Insight, Fishing Insight, and Combat Insight.

- trade your excess resources for Collection Insight, Animal Grooming Insight, Bug Catching Insight, Fishing Insight, and Combat Insight. Realm of Eureka - complete trials of varying difficulties based in previously explored areas, such as the Well of Fortune, to earn EXP and new Eurekas.

- complete trials of varying difficulties based in previously explored areas, such as the Well of Fortune, to earn EXP and new Eurekas. Realm of the Dark - complete trials against elite enemy, Bouldy, for their resource drops. These include different types of Bedrock Crystal necessary for crafting specific items of clothing.

- complete trials against elite enemy, Bouldy, for their resource drops. These include different types of Bedrock Crystal necessary for crafting specific items of clothing. Realm of Breakthrough - complete trials against an elite enemy (unnamed for now to save you from late-game spoilers!) in exchange for EXP, new Eureka accessories, Calm Thoughts (used for 4* outfit evolution), and Heartfelt Thoughts (used for 5* outfit evolution).

Given that Realm Challenges use your Vital Energy, a currency that recharges daily, visiting a Warp Spire and taking part in at least one of the Realm Challenges should be one task that you complete each day in Infinity Nikki, alongside your Daily Wishes.

For more on Infinity Nikki, keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki codes for more freebies, as well as how to win Style Challenges.