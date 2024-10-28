Alright, PS5 stylists, your chance to try out the most fashionable game of the year, Infinity Nikki, is finally here

All of you fashionable folks out there hoping to try out Infinity Nikki on PS5 will soon have the chance to do so.

For the uninitiated, Infinity Nikki is the latest and biggest entry in the Nikki series, a line of mobile games focused on fashion and way wilder stories than you'd think at a first glance. Where previous games were more of your typical mobile game affair, with quite simple gameplay in basic environments, Infinity Nikki is kicking things up a notch by going the full open world route, clearly taking some inspiration from Genshin Impact's popularity, albeit with a much bigger emphasis on fashion. Mobile players have been trialling out the game a little while now, and on the game's official English Twitter, PS5 players have been invited to sign-up to try it out too.

For starters, to be clear, this is just for the PS5 version of the game, so if you're hoping to get a chance to play on mobile, think again, pal. To sign-up to the closed technical playtest, just head to the game's site and fill in the relevant form, and if you're chosen, you'll be notified following the end of the recruitment period, which is November 1, so you've still got a couple of days. It's worth noting that this test is only for players in North America, so apologies to those of you literally anywhere else that wanted a chance to try it out. Considering how many tests are taking place, though, I can only imagine a full release isn't too far off.

Connor got to go hands-on with the game earlier this year at Gamescom, feeling surprisingly impressed with it, writing, "I'll look at it from afar, in my own shabby clothes, and salute it from a distance. But mate, in another life this would absolutely be my jam. If you like a lovely dress-up game that you can sit back and relax with, or have a kid or significant other who'd love that sort of game, it's worth keeping an eye on."