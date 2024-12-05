Move over Nikki, it’s time to dress Momo up! In Infinity Nikki, as you go about unlocking outfits, collecting Whimstars, and exploring Miraland, you’ll eventually find that Momo has his own wardrobe in which you can kit him out with various cloaks that match Nikki’s best outfits.

Unlocking new cloaks to dress Momo up in isn’t the easiest feat, especially when compared to the abundance of outfits and clothing items we can naturally unlock for Nikki, but it is possible. To help you out, here are all known Momo’s outfits in Infinity Nikki right now, and how to unlock them.

All of Momo’s Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Momo’s wardrobe may be lacking in comparison to that of Nikki’s in Infinity Nikki, but there are cloaks available to unlock for him regardless!

Here are all known cloaks available for Momo in Infinity Nikki and how you can get your hands on them.

Outfit/Cloak How to unlock Crystal Can unlock one Cloak every 140 Resonances on the Permanent Banner, Distant Sea, via Deep Echoes Dream Can unlock one Cloak every 140 Resonances on the Permanent Banner, Distant Sea, via Deep Echoes Starlit Can unlock one Cloak every 140 Resonances on the Permanent Banner, Distant Sea, via Deep Echoes Wave Can unlock one Cloak every 140 Resonances on the Permanent Banner, Distant Sea, via Deep Echoes Roar Can be chosen as a reward for reaching Distant Anthem Level 30 - this is the premium Mira Journey battle pass Nightfall Can be chosen as a reward for reaching Distant Anthem Level 30 - this is the premium Mira Journey battle pass Light Veil Level 24 Reward from Kilo the Cadenceborn Bright Gold Reward for reaching the Legendary Stylist Rank (found under 'Courses')

Check out what cloaks you have for Momo in Momo's Wardrobe! | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

To see the outfits you have unlocked for Momo, open up your Pear Pal and select 'Wardrobe'. You can then choose between Nikki's Wardrobe and Momo's Wardobe on the top of your screen.

