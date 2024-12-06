Infinity Nikki boasts many different things to do. You could spend hours simply exploring Miraland before cracking on with questing, or perhaps you like spending your time putting together outfits and finding new pieces of clothing to complete them. One set of side quests that will have you both exploring and styling are Kindled Inspirations.

Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage is one of these quests which you’ll encounter early in the game in the region of Florawish, with you being tasked with tracking down a skirt that matches the skin tone of the Faewish Sprites. So without further ado, here’s the Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage Solution in Infinity Nikki to help you out with doing just that!

Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration Camouflage solution

The Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage side quest in Infinity Nikki is unlocked once you run into Rosy, a character who is found along the path leading to the Dream Warehouse. You will naturally run into her following your time with the Croakers in The Wishing Well, a couple of hours into the game.

Where my plaeyr icon is (blue arrow) is where you will encounter Rosy, and thus, the Kindled Inspiration: Camouflage side quest. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Speak with Rosy and she will request a ‘skirt that matches the skin tone of the Faewish Sprites,’ which could be any dark blue skirt, but the specific piece of clothing that Rosy wants is the Wishful Pact skirt from Marques Boutique in Florawish.

Pay a visit to Marques Boutique and purchase the Wishful Pact skirt. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

The Wishful Pact skirt will set you back 18,200 Bling. Though, before you go running back to Rosy, make sure to equip an outfit in which you are wearing the skirt.

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Speaking to Rosy while wearing the Wishful Pact skirt will conclude the quest, giving you your reward of 20 Diamonds, and the Starlit Night Sketch.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our Infinity Nikki codes, our tips and tricks to help you make the most of Miraland, and how to upgrade your outfits.