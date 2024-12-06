While combat is not the be-all and end-all in Infinity Nikki, with Miraland — for the most part — featuring relatively simple fights that are few and far between, there is still some danger to be wary of. This is where Health Potions come in as a vital item that can patch you up during a fight or within a dungeon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Getting your hands on and using Health Potions isn’t any trouble in Infinity Nikki either, so it’s well worth making sure you have some in your Backpack and ideally, equipped to your hotbar. This way, when the moment arrives that you do actually need to top up your health pool, you can do so with ease. Here’s how to use Health Potions in Infinity Nikki.

How to use Health Potions in Infinity Nikki

To use a Health Potion — or any consumable for that matter — in Infinity Nikki, you want to open up your Backpack first and foremost.

Your Backpack is found on the second page of your Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Your Backpack can be accessed by opening up your Pear Pal and selecting the Backpack icon on the second page. Your consumable items can then be found in the very bottom tab on the left of your screen, which looks like a small wand.

Select the wand icon along the left-hand side of your screen to view your consumables. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

You can then use your Health Potion — also known as Healing Nectar or Recovery Nectar — immediately, or equip it to your hotbar. If you choose to equip it, you can then access your equipped consumables by pressing ‘Z’ while roaming around Miraland. Pressing ‘Z’ will see you use whichever consumable is at the front of your hotbar, however.

On Mobile, your equiped items will appear in the top-right corner of the screen.

To change which consumable you want instant access to, you can hold down ‘Z’ to alternate between your equipped potions, or for quick access to your Backpack if you need to adjust which ones you have equipped. On mobile there's a small switch button underneath your hotbar which lets you change between equipped items.

While this guide focuses on Health Potions, there are plenty other useful consumables to try out in Infinity Nikki. For example, Slowing Nectar can slow down enemies who stand within it, while Dizzying Nectar will stun enemies within its range.

How to get more Health Potions in Infinity Nikki

To get more Health Potions in Infinity Nikki, you’ll want to prepare to work for them. Health Potions and consumables such as Slowing Nectar and Dizzying Nectar appear to be mainly acquired from the in-game store for now.

Bundles of consumables can be purchased from the store's Featured tab. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

In the store’s Featured tab, bundles of potions and other items can be purchased using real money or Stellarite, which also costs real money. For a free option, you’ll want to take a look at the Resonance tab, where you can trade Surging Ebbs for Recovery Nectar, or Tranquility Droplets for Healing Nectar.

Some consumables can be purchased from the Resonance tab of the in-game store. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Both Surging Ebbs and Tranquility Droplets are acquired by wishing for duplicate items of clothing when taking part in Infinity Nikki’s gacha system.

On top of that, you will find yourself earning some consumables for free via the Mira Journey battle pass, as well as from free store bundles that become available as you level up in Infinity Nikki.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our Infinity Nikki codes, our tips and tricks to help you make the most of Miraland, and how to win Style Challenges and Styling Contests.