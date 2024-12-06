Infinity Nikki boasts over 45 outfits for keen stylists to unlock, with even more clothing items on top of that to mix and match however you please. As if that wasn’t enough for players to harness their styling prowess, the most impressive of clothing items — 4-Star and 5-Star outfits — can undergo a process called Evolution to unlock new colour variations.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Evolution can take some time to unlock for your favourite outfits, given the rare resources required to do so, but it’s well worth it to give your best outfits a new lease of life or colour-way to show off in Style Challenges and Styling Contests! Without further ado, here’s exactly how Evolution works in Infinity Nikki, including how to evolve your outfits.

Infinity Nikki Evolution explained

Evolution is unlocked after receiving your Pear Pal in Infinity Nikki. This is following the tutorial, when you first meet with Dada in Florawish’s Stylist’s Guild, which is around an hour into the game at most.

Once you have access to your Pear Pal, you’ll find that a whole range of systems are unlocked for you to try out, including Evolution!

The Evolution function can be accessed via your Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Evolution in Infinity Nikki allows you to unlock entirely new colour schemes for your completed outfits, though this only applies to 4-Star and 5-Star outfits. To be able to evolve an outfit though, you will need a duplicate of it first.

Once you have a duplicate 4 or 5-Star outfit, Evolution of that outfit then becomes available in the Evolution tab of your Pear Pal. Though, Evolution does come with additional costs. These include Threads of Purity, Bling, and Calm or Heartfelt Thoughts.

Only 4-Star and 5-Star outfits can be evolved. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

For 4-Star outfit Evolution, you will need a resource known as Calm Thoughts. These can be acquired by exchanging your Vital Energy in the Realm of Breakthrough (which is accessible via any Warp Spire), though this Realm is not available until after completing Chapter 8 of the game.

Similarly, 5-Star outfit Evolution requires Heartfelt Thoughts, which can also be acquired from the Realm of Breakthrough once it is available to you. That said, Heartfelt Thoughts can also be acquired from Deep Echoes — these are the rewards you get for completing multiple wishes for new clothing items via Resonance, which is Infinity Nikki’s gacha system.

Evolution requires a duplicate outfit and additional resources. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

When you’re ready to evolve an outfit, simply open the Evolution tab on your Pear Pal and select the outfit you wish to transform. Provided you have the necessary materials, you’ll be able to press ‘Evolve’ and enjoy the new colour-way you have unlocked for your outfit!

It’s also worth noting that these different colour variations, once unlocked, do not act as new outfits; they simply act as alternate colour ways for your existing outfits. Thus, if you choose to upgrade an outfit you have evolved, your new Glow Up score will apply to all colour variations you have unlocked.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our Infinity Nikki codes, our tips and tricks to help you make the most of Miraland, and how to win Style Challenges and Styling Contests.