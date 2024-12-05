Throughout Infinity Nikki, you’ll spend a whole lot of time gathering and collecting resources. This is when you’re not helping out the array of folk across Miraland or engaging in Style Challenges galore to show off your styling prowess. One such resource you’ll eventually need but might not immediately find is Essence, which can come from pretty much anything you can gather in Infinity Nikki.

Essence can only be gathered from bugs, flowers, and beyond after upgrading Nikki’s abilities in the Heart of Infinity. After this, you’ll be able to gather Essence from just about anything to then use in crafting. Without further ado, here’s exactly how to get Essence in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Essence in Infinity Nikki

To gather Essence in Infinity Nikki, you’ll need to upgrade your main abilities via the Heart of Infinity. After upgrading an ability, you will then be able to gather essence associated with that ability.

For example, the first upgrade to your Collection ability will allow you to gather Essence from collecting high-quality plants around Florawish and Memorial Mountains. To unlock these upgrades to each ability, however, you will need to gather a lot of Insight.

Upgrade your abilities via the Heart of Infinity to unlock the ability to gather Essence. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Insight is a value that you will earn whenever you engage in activities involving your abilities. Below, we’ve listed various Insights and what you will earn them from.

Collection Insight - from gathering plants.

Bug-Catching Insight - from catching bugs.

Animal-Grooming Insight - from grooming animals.

Fishing Insight - from fishing.

Combat Insight - from defeating Esselings.

If you haven’t quite got enough Insight to upgrade an ability and don’t fancy grooming 1000 animals to get there, you can take a trip to the Realm of Nourishment via a Warp Spire. Here, you’ll be able to trade any excess resources you have for Insight. One item will bag you 350 Insight and consume some Vital Energy, so it won’t take too long for you to meet the prerequisites for upgrading your abilities.

Once you are finally able to unlock the upgrades in the Heart of Infinity, you can go about grooming animals, gathering plants, and whatever else while also gathering their associated Essences!

You can then use these Essences for crafting. For example, the Miracle Outfit needs three Starlit Plum Essence, three Bunny Fluff Essence, and three Sizzpollen Essence to craft, so go ahead and start collecting them!

You can then use these Essences for crafting. For example, the Miracle Outfit needs three Starlit Plum Essence, three Bunny Fluff Essence, and three Sizzpollen Essence to craft, so go ahead and start collecting them!