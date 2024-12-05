As is rite of passage for any gacha game, Infinity Nikki will feature daily missions for players to complete, encouraging you to log on and catch some bugs, gather some plants, and more each day. These are known as Daily Wishes in game, and you’ll want to regularly complete them to keep progressing with Miraland’s story.

These Daily Wishes also reap some decent rewards, mainly in the form of Diamonds, which can be used to wish for new clothing items in the Resonance menu. So, let’s get going! Here’s how to complete Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki.

How to complete Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki

Daily Wishes act as your daily objectives and tasks in Infinity Nikki, and you’ll need to complete them if you wish to rank up as a stylist.

You can view your Daily Wishes by opening your Pear-Pal, selecting Courses, and selecting Daily Wishes. Alternatively, you can press ‘L’ on PC to open your Daily Wishes, or tap the small wishing bottle icon in the upper right-hand corner on mobile.

On the following screen, there will be six Wish Bottles, each containing a Wish that acts as a goal you need to fulfil. For example, “The Warp Spire has opened up a bunch of new Realms. Thinking of using 0/150 Vital Energy all at once? Go for it!” is one such example, encouraging you to use 150 Vital Energy.

Daily Wishes can be accessed via the 'Courses' tab in the Pear Pal. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

That said, you don’t necessarily need to complete all of the Daily Wishes presented to you. Depending on how many points each one offers you, you may sometimes only need to complete four or five of the daily objectives.

The daily objectives you may be tasked with are as follows:

Log in

Use 150 Vital Energy

Catch bugs

Catch fish

Go to the Realm of Escalation and exchange resources for Bling or Threads of Purity

Gather plants

Open Dig, Pear-Pal! and dig for materials

Take a photo

Craft an outfit

Craft an item of clothing

Defeat enemies

Complete a specific mini-game

Ultimately, your Daily Wishes are simple objectives that will reward you with Diamonds, Bling, and EXP on a daily basis. You can then spend those Diamonds on Resonance, and your Bling on Whimstars, and so forth. You will also need to complete Daily Wishes to gather enough points to rank up as a Stylist!

For more on Infinity Nikki, keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki codes for more freebies, as well as how to win Style Challenges.