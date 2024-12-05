As is usually the case with gacha games, Infinity Nikki has a few different currencies that you’ll want to become familiar with as you explore Miraland. Currencies include those that you spend in the in-game store, as well as those that can be spent in shops across Miraland, or used to upgrade the various items you have collected.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While most currencies can be earned in-game by engaging with the various quests and activities available in Infinity Nikki, there’s also premium currency - that can only be purchased using real money - to be wary of. You certainly don’t need to purchase this to enjoy Infinity Nikki to its fullest, but it’s present for those who wish to spend money on the game.

Without further ado, here’s all currencies in Infinity Nikki and how to get your hands on them.

All Infinity Nikki currencies and how to get them

Below, we’ve listed all known currencies in Infinity Nikki, what they’re used for, and how you can get them.

Bling

Bling is a common, free currency in Infinity Nikki that you’ll use for almost everything. Considering it equivalent to Honkai Star Rail’s Credits. You’ll use Bling to purchase items from shops around Miraland, craft and upgrade outfits, take part in mini-games, and so forth.

Bling can be found while exploring the overworld, but given that it is so commonly used, it’s also easily acquired. It’ll often be a reward from quests, Styling Contests, battle pass progress, and more.

If you’re running low on the stuff and want to quickly acquire more Bling, you can also trade excess resources in the Realm of Escalation for it.

Diamonds

Diamonds are a more premium in-game currency in Infinity Nikki, and will be primarily used to purchase Resonite and Revelation Crystals. These can then be used to wish for new outfit pieces via Resonance. For more on the game's gacha system and how it works, here's our Infinity Nikki gacha explainer guide!

Diamonds can also be traded for resources via the in-game store, but as mentioned in our tips and tricks page, we advise against this. Revelation Crystals, used for wishing on the limited-banners, can be hard to come by, so we recommend saving your Diamonds to purchase these where possible.

To get more Diamonds, you’ll find that like Bling, they’re often rewards for quest completion, Styling Contests, Style Challenges, and more. You’ll also collect Diamonds every time you activate a Warp Spire, by completing your Daily Wishes, by completing full outfits, and by completing objectives available in your Pear Pal’s Courses tab.

Stellarite

Stellarite is Infinity Nikki’s premium currency, and can only be purchased using real money in the in-game store. It can then be used to purchase premium outfits from the store, or more Resonance and Revelation Crystals.

Surging Ebbs and Tranquility Droplets

Surging Ebbs and Tranquility Droplets are the two currencies given to you whenever you pull duplicate clothing items from Resonance. Duplicate 3 and 4-Star items are turned into Tranquility Droplets, while duplicate 5-Star items will be turned into Surging Ebbs.

You can spend these on more Revelation or Resonite Crystals via Infinity Nikki's Resonance Store, but you can also spend them on potions and resources that you might find yourself in need of!

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Upgrade Currencies

While not currencies, per-say, we have listed a few common resources below - and where to get them - that you’ll also regularly need in Infinity Nikki.

Currency Use How to get Shiny Bubbles Upgrading Outfits Quests, Style Challenges, Styling Contests, Realm of Escalation Threads of Purity Upgrading Outfits Quests, Style Challenges, Styling Contests, Realm of Escalation Whimstars Unlocking new Sketches and stat/ability upgrades in the Heart of Infinity World Exploration Calm Thoughts 4-Star Outfit Evolution Realm of Breakthrough Heartfelt Thoughts 5-Star Outfit Evolution Realm of Breakthrough Heartshine 5-Star Outfit Evolution Resonance: Deep Echoes Shining Particles Upgrading Eureka Quests

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our Infinity Nikki codes for more free rewards, as well as our list of available outfits for Momo that you can try and unlock.