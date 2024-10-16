Infinity Nikki codes for October 2024

The Nikki series of dress-up games is no stranger to having its players redeem codes for additional rewards, and the latest adventure for Nikki and Momo — Infinity Nikki — is no different. So, how exactly do you redeem codes in Infinity Nikki?

More importantly, what codes are available for Infinity Nikki right now? We answer both questions in this guide, as well as saving you the trouble of experimenting with any expired codes.

It’s also worth noting that Infinity Nikki is currently in a closed beta, so all active codes right now are exclusive to that. We can imagine that there’ll be plenty more to redeem once the game eventually — and hopefully — launches in Q4 of this year.

All Active Infinity Nikki codes

Here are all Infinity Nikki codes that are currently active:

NIKKI20241022 – 10,000x Bling, 20x Thread of Purity, 5x Crystal

Expired Infinity Nikki codes

No Infinity Nikki codes have expired as of yet.

How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes

To redeem Infinity Nikki codes, you first want to complete the tutorial. Soon enough, you will be able to access your settings and redeem codes.

Open your Pear-Pal.

Select Settings (the cog wheel) on the right-hand side.

Select the ‘Other’ tab.

Scroll down to ‘Redeem Code’ and press ‘Apply’.

Input your code, and voila.

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

You will immediately receive your redeemed rewards.

For more on the open world dress-up game, take a look at our Infinity Nikki preview.