While Infinity Nikki doesn’t yet have multiplayer — and we aren’t quite sure if it ever will — aspiring Stylists exploring Miraland can add friends in-game. Having folk on your friends list doesn’t provide many benefits, but it does allow you to message your friends in-game and you can quickly share any snaps you take with them.

Adding friends in Infinity Nikki isn’t as simple as sharing your User ID and calling it a day, though. Instead, you’ll need to share a one-time link with your friends if you want to add them in-game. Here’s exactly how to add friends in Infinity Nikki.

How to add friends in Infinity Nikki

To add friends in Infinity Nikki, you’ll need to have completed the tutorial and spoken to Dada in Florawish’s Stylist’s Guild. Dada will kit you out with your very own Pear Pal, and as soon as you leave the building after your conversation with her, you’ll be prompted to open the Friends tab of your Pear Pal.

Here, you’ll send a quick message to Dada before being left to your own devices. With the Friends tab officially unlocked, though, you can now add friends. Here’s how to do so, step by step:

Open your Pear Pal using ‘ESC’ on PC, or select it in the upper left-hand corner on mobile

Select the ‘Friends’ tab

In the lower right-hand corner, select ‘Add Friends’

In the lower right-hand corner again, select ‘Get Friend Code’

Send the copied text to the friend you wish to add you

Alternatively, copy text your friend has sent you and input it where it says ‘Enter a Friend Code’ in the upper right-hand corner

There’s no need to accept a friend request once it has been sent. The single-use Friend Code provided to you, or given to your friends, will see you automatically added to each other’s friends list.

A single-use friend code can be generated in the lower right-hand corner, or you can input a code in the top right-hand corner. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

It's worth noting that across Miraland, you might find yourself running into glowing, purple hourglasses around the map. If you interact with these, you’ll be presented with a photo taken in that exact spot by another Stylist, alongside a caption if they chose to add one. You will then have the opportunity to take a photo of your own alongside the Stylist, in that exact same spot, and send it back to them!

This, and being able to message friends in-game, is about all there is when it comes to multiplayer functionality in Infinity Nikki right now. We’ll be sure to update this page if any additional features are added!

