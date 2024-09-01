Concord isn't doing well on Steam, but how are its sales doing? If industry analysts are right, not very well at all

Concord, a hero shooter and PlayStation's latest big live-service title, appears to not be selling very well at all.

If you were to only listen to big wig executives, you'd think that live-service games are where it's at for all gamers everywhere. Yeah, sure, there are a select few that are immensely popular like Genshin Impact and Fortnite, but for the most part, it really just doesn't work for a lot of games. Yet following on from PlayStation's massive hit Helldivers 2, it recently released another shooter, this time of the hero variety, Concord. Except, very quickly, it became apparent that the game wasn't going very well, with the game receiving a concurrent player count peak of 697, which it hasn't managed to top since launch. And now, in a report from IGN, industry analysts are saying they believe the game has sold as poorly as 25,000 copies… across PlayStation and PC.

To start, Liam Deane, principal analyst at Omdia said "The Steam numbers are so bad that even without the exact data on the PS5 side we can be pretty certain that the game is doing very badly." While it's possible to track player numbers on Steam, it currently isn't possible to do so on PlayStation, hence why there's no data there. Analyst Mat Piscatella at Circana shared that as of August 26, "Concord ranked 147th in US PS5 daily active players across all titles, with fewer than 0.2% of Monday's active PS5 players playing the game."

Simon Carless, another analyst, further expanded upon the PlayStation side of things, estimating that Concord's total sales currently sit at around 10,000 on Steam, and 15,000 on PlayStation, with IGN noting that the email containing this estimate arrived August 28, so it could be more by now. As for the reasons behind Concord's failing, the numerous analysts IGN spoke to agreed that poor marketing, a high price point, and a lack of differentiation in an oversaturated genre all contributed to its poor sales.

The full report from IGN is worth a read to get more of an insight as to why the game has struggled since launch, but for now, it seems like Concord might be heading towards the ever-growing pile of live-service games that couldn't quite cut it.