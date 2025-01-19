One industry analyst says that the Nintendo Switch 2 is "exactly what people wanted and expected", but it might not be enough to beat the first one's sales

The Nintendo Switch has been ridiculously successful, but one analyst thinks the Switch 2 might not reach the same heights.

At the time of writing, the original Nintendo Switch has sold around 146 million units, making it the third-best-selling console of all time, only eight million behind the Nintendo DS in second place, and 14 million behind the PS2 in first place. With the Switch 2 now officially announced, it's less likely the OG Switch will take the top spot, though it obviously has cemented itself as one of the best-selling consoles of all time, even if it somehow goes down a spot or too. So, there's obviously some big expectations for its successor, and one analyst thinks there's a chance the Switch 2 won't do quite as well as the original.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Mat Piscatella of market research firm Circana said that the "Switch 2 can (and I expect it to) be a massive success. But I also don't expect it to reach Switch. It's tough to forecast for an outlier. It could happen, but it's not likely." He went on to note that it's "great that it looks to be a bigger, more powerful Switch. Fantastic. Exactly what people wanted and expected. But also, it looks to be primarily a bigger, more powerful Switch, which may not be enough to attract an audience outside of buyers of the original Switch."

This initial trailer for the Switch 2 mostly just shows that it's bigger and has a new Mario Kart, which isn't a bad thing at all, but obviously isn't exactly a console seller. "There may be more revelations that no one has thought of and that haven't leaked in some fashion," Piscatella noted. "Looks like we'll have to wait until the Direct for that."

I'm sure that even if the Switch 2 doesn't do Switch 1 numbers, it'll do plenty well enough, especially considering that the only way to play Nintendo games is on a Nintendo console. We'll just have to wait and see what that Direct has in store for us.