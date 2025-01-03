Indiana Jones and the Great Circle baddie Voss might say karate weirdly, but his actor's glad he didn't have to learn how to whip Indy's bum for real

Warning: Spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle lie ahead.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is pretty fun, at least in part because its Nazi baddies say some hilarious stuff at times. Everyone's seen Gantz getting his choo-choo on in the cinematic trailer Machine Games put out prior to release, but main baddie Emmerich Voss has some just as wacky lines.

For example, towards the end of the adventure, when it's clear him and Indy are set to clash for the final time soon, Voss reveals that he's not a guy to mess with, because he's trained in karate. Or, as he pronounces it karaaaaaaa-teehhhhh. Let's face it, there's a good chance he's the one pronouncing it right, and we're all wrong, but the emphasis is still godly.

Voss goes on to give not quite Harrison Ford a taste of fists and kicks of fury, and he's not bluffing - he is a martial arts fella. Though, the actor who played him - Marios Gavrilis - has now revealed that not only did he not have to learn karate for real as part of the role, he's really glad he didn't.

Can you hear that? It's thousands of pretentious method actors rolling in their graves.

"Thank God I didn’t have go through that," the actor replied to a fan on Twitter who asked him how long he trained in the art of Indy bottom-kicking, "Otherwise we wouldn’t have finished the game. But we had amazing stunt actors."

Thank God I didn't have go through that. Otherwise we wouldn't have finished the game. But we had amazing stunt actors 😉 — Marios Gavrilis (@Marios_Gavrilis) January 2, 2025

That doesn't mean Gavrilis didn't have his talents put to the test though, as in the same thread he told someone else he nailed the monkey impression Voss does in one of his scenes with Gantz in a single take. Impressive.

As you might expect given the cinematic look it was going for, Indy sounds like it was basically a full-on movie-style shoot, as Gavrilis outlined in the "hot take" Tweet that kicked off his thread. "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was done with motion capture aka performance capture," he wrote, "Not only the dialogues were captured, but also our acting performances in their entirety: our facial expressions, physical movement, interactions and even our likeness was used for each character.

"It was blocked like a real movie, real film cameras were used as well, and we had stunt actors. The term 'voice actor' is misleading, this was a full on acting gig. All the performers you love from all your fav games - if they include MoCap - are actual actors."

He'll get no pushback here - voice actors are actors, and games would be nowhere near as good as they are without the array of voice talent brining characters like Voss to life. Has Voss persuaded you to learn karaaaaaaa-teehhhhh? Let us know below!