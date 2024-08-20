Indiana Jones and the Great Circle whips up the Gamescom crowd with a release date — and some big news for PlayStation fans

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle developers MachineGames, with help from Geoff Keighly , finally gave the people what they wanted: a treasure trove of release info as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live! Alongside a new trailer came a release date for PC and Xbox, the news that the game will be playable day one on Game Pass, and — the wildcard — the reveal that Indy's upcoming adventure will be the next Xbox game to hit PlayStation (eventually).

This trailer — narrated by Troy Baker, who's donning the classic fedora in Harrison Ford's stead — featured ample footage of puzzle solving, gunfights, hand-to-hand brawls and rope swinging, as viewers around the world were finally able to see what playing the game will actually be like.

Alongside all this action, we also see Mr Jones take notes in his journal, take photos of his surroundings for additional info, and grap various bits and bobs around the environment. His trusty whip seems to be especially useful, usable for both navigating the environment and slapping guns out of Nazis' hands.

A section of gameplay was also shown exclusively to press ahead of Gamescom, in which Indy and his companion explore the inside of the Phinx. In this snippet, we see him navigate hidden ruins for a route past a deadly spike trap, as well as a light reflection puzzle that unlocks a treasure deep within. Typical Indiana Jones stuff!

We also got some additional gameplay of Indy using a disguise to sneak into a Nazi tent, snatching an ancient key all while the unsuspecting enemies nearby are none the wiser. It seems as though The Great Circle will provide opportunities to go about your adventure loud, or with a touch of subtlety. We also caught a glimpse of adventure points being gained, which the devs told press in a pre-Gamescom showing would be used for upgrading and unlocking various abilities as you proceed through the game.

The trailer was also accompanied by a couple of rather exciting bits of unexpected news. First up was a concrete release date of December 9th, the day on which Indy's latest adventure will hit PC, Xbox, and Game Pass. However, it was the confirmation of a PlayStation 5 release — planned for Spring 2025 after a brief period of Microsoft exclusivity — that we didn't necessarily expect to see tonight, even though we'd recently heard a rumour that it might be coming soon.