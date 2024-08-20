Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is seemingly the next Xbox title coming to PS5, but not until next year

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is reportedly set to arrive in PS5 not long after it initially releases later this year as a timed exclusive. Yep, it's looking like the game about exploring crypts, punching Nazis and doing those same things in the opposite order may well be the next title to go multiplatform as part of that new strategy Xbox has begun employing in 2024.

According to podcaster and industry insider Nate The Hate, Machine Games's whip-swinging adventure title will only have a short window of Xbox exclusivity before being chased by a boulder onto PS5 too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on Xbox & PC this holiday (Dec) as a timed console exclusive, they tweeted, "After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025." Their claim appears to match a report by The Verge back in February, which cited Indy as a title that Microsoft was considering bringing to PS5 "some months" after its release, following the same kind of short exclusivity window outlined here.

I reported in February that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would likely be coming to PS5 a few months after the Xbox and PC release https://t.co/50toeOT6s4 https://t.co/yyG9fDxg0a — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 19, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Given the timing of this latest claim and the fact Geoff Keighley's already confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be making an appearance during August 20's Gamescom Opening Night Live, alongside a pretty big Xbox presence at the show in general, it's naturally led to speculation that plans for Indy to hit PS5 could be announced during the event. As of right now, though, nothing's confirmed, so don't get too hyped up unless/until official confirmation drops.

Assuming Indy does make the jump, it'll follow the likes of Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment, which have all made their way to either PS5, Switch, or both as part of Xbox's plans.

That said, it's obviously a bigger fish than those very good games, so would represent a big step in Xbox's reported plans to push more of its big titles into the multiplatform sphere.

What do you think of the idea of Indy potentially hitting PS5 not that long after it releases? Let us know below!