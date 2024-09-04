If Disney is thinking about a live-action Frozen movie, it turns out they've already got someone desperate to play Elsa: Furiosa

Disney isn't making a live-action Frozen, but if it does, it'll just need to give Anya Taylor-Joy a quick call it seems.

A live-action Frozen movie feels like an inevitability, doesn't it? It's not like Disney is against doing it for their newer films, it's doing one for Moana which came out after Frozen, so you have to wonder why the house of mouse hasn't sought after an adaptation of its mega-hit. My best guess is that it wouldn't sell toys quite as well as the animated original, but it could be for a sillier reason, Disney makes plenty of baffling choices after all. Still, it won't have to look very hard when it comes to casting Elsa if it does end up making one, as Furiosa star and Princess Peach herself Anyway Taylor Joy has put her hat in the ring (even if she's currently not up against anyone else anyway).

Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong (via Entertainment Weekly), Taylor-Joy said she would "love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me." She continued, "I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.' That would be pretty sick."

She's certainly got the blonde hair for it, even if they probably would stick her in a wig, and she's a solid actor, so likely wouldn't be a miss. Now it's just something of a waiting game until Disney decides it really needs to make a billion dollars.

Last month Disney also finally confirmed just when you'll be able to watch Frozen 3 (yes, they're making a third one (and possibly a fourth one)), but you're going to be waiting a while for it.