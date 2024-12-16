We really don't need a Cyberpunk 2077 movie, but if there ever is one, Idris Elba is already up for reprising his role

A Cyberpunk 2077 film isn't in the works, but if anyone decides to make one, it can rest easy knowing it's already got Idris Elba aboard.

Video game movies and TV shows are all the rage these days, with adaptations coming out of Hollywood left, right, and centre, and Cyberpunk 2077 isn't exactly a stranger to that either with its anime spin-off Edgerunners. What it hasn't had, though, is a live-action adaptation, something I really don't think we need in any capacity, but there is actually a TV show version in the works so we're getting it anyway.. Right now, two of the game's stars, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, are gallivanting around doing press for, ironically, another video game related thing that they're both starring in, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Elba recently spoke with Screen Rant, where he was asked about the idea of doing a live-action Cyberpunk film specifically, and he sounded quite receptive to it.

"I think if any film could do a live-action rendition, it could be [Cyberpunk 2077], and I think his character and my character together would be, 'Whoa'", Elba said. "So, let's speak that into existence." Obviously Elba and Reeves' characters are quite separate, given that the former's performance as Johnny Silverhand is mostly limited to the vision of player character V, but I'm sure it could be made to work in any case.

Since the announcement of the TV show there hasn't really been any details shared, so it could be that Elba gets his wish, the only difference being that it wouldn't end up on the big screen. We know it's set within the same world, but whether any characters from the game return for the show is very much up in the air right now. At least we know both Elba and Reeves would have the acting chops for it!