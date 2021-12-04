Microsoft's ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event kicks off on December 7

Microsoft will once again host its ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event as part of The Game Awards.

Starting December 7 and running through December 21, you’ll be able to play over 35 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Much like the Steam Fest demos, some are early builds as the games have yet to be completed. This means there could be missing features and possibly some unfinished graphics, which means the demos aren’t necessarily indicative of the final product.

These demos will only be available for a limited time, but Microsoft says some could come to the Demo channel later. But just in case, be sure to try one you are interested in before December 21 rolls around.

While the full list will be revealed closer to December 7, Microsoft provided a list of just some of the games which will have demos.

Loot River: This game is a dungeon crawling, action roguelike featuring a series of procedurally generated labyrinths. It combines tense, real-time combat, and dark fantasy stylings along with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.

Death Trash: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, you will create your own character in this game that combines old-school role-playing with modern action. In it, “cosmic horrors” long for humanity, but, instead, they are met by punks with shotguns. Interesting.

Blacktail: In this retelling of the Slavic Baba Yaga origin story, you play through a game that blends both exploration and archery with dark storytelling. Will you become a “fearsome guardian of the forest?” Or the terror “nightmares are based on?”

Story-driven action-adventure game The Tale of Bistun was inspired by the 12th Century tragic poem “Khosrow and Shirin.” In it, you play as a stone carver who wakes up on Mount Bistun with no memory to find an insidious blight has spread, bringing with it plenty of dangerous foes. You will need to battle these mythical enemies and travel between the “real world and an ethereal place of forgotten memories” in order to discover the secret of your past.

From the makers of Guacamelee comes Nobody Saves the World, where you will be completing quests and will discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Here you can mix and match abilities in order to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its large dungeons. The game can be played solo or with a friend online.

Again, this is just a taste of what’s to come because there will be plenty to choose from once December 7 hits.