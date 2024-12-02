HunterxHunter NenxImpact is in trouble down under, it's been refused classification in Australia

HunterxHunter NenxImpact, the upcoming Arc System Works and Bushiroad fighting game based on the hugely popular manga IP HunterxHunter, has been refused classification by the Australian government. This means that, unless something in the game changes to better fit the country's sensibilities, it can't be sold, advertised, or even imported into Straya.

The exact reason why hasn't been stated on the game's government website listing, though we have reached out to find out why. While Australia isn't the biggest market in the industry by any means, it's still a puzzling situation.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, what do we know about HunterxHunter NenxImpact that could potentially cause this action? Well, as a fighting game it features a cast of kids getting smacked around by various adults. Now, it wouldn't be alone in the genre. Take Street Fighter 6 for example, probably the most popular fighting game out right now. It features Lily, who's like 14 right? And Zangief can spine buster her all day without drawing the ire of Anthony Albanese.

Now, mind you, HunterxHunter is a very... particular manga. And NenxImpact features one character who is a bit of a... nonce. It's the clown Hisoka, who gets very weird around the main character. Looking at the list of previous games banned in Australia, implied (or sometimes outright) sexual content with kids is (rightly) a no-go. Perhaps this is what got the Australian goverment a tad nervous. I mean, it's weird! It's weird. The game is good, the show is good. Hisoka is weird. Sorry.

Ultimately, we won't know until someone in a suit and tie at the Australian government states why. But let's shift over to Busiroad and Arc System Works. How upset are these two companies about it? Obviously, developers want their game in every country, but it's also fair to say that Australia probably isn't a major region for the game. Australia does have a passionate fighting game scene, and a big manga-loving community, but generally speaking it isn't a major sales horse.

If you're a fighting game fan in Australia affected by this, sorry! It seems like you'll have to miss this one, unless something changes. I would note, for your own sake, going to jail for owning a copy of HunterxHunter NenxImpact you're not supposed to would be incredibly embarrasing for you, if a bit funny, so don't chance it.