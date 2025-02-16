HunterxHunter NenxImpact finally gets a release date, launching on PC and consoles July 17

HunterxHunter NenxImpact will be launching on July 17 on Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. revealed during tonight's Evo Awards show, it'll also have post-launch DLC support through a seasonal character pass which will kick off with Pitou. She'll be heading to the game in Winter 2025.

Also announced are the pre-order bonuses for the game, which include platform-specific cosmetics for those who want to throw some money at the game prior to its launch. This announcement follows a delay to a vague release window of Q3 2025, a delay made in part due to the developers adding rollback netcode to the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game was initially met with a mixed reception from both fighting game fans and HunterxHunter lovers due to the game's visuals, but since the initial reveal we've seen a nice cosmetic improvement to the game's models. In addition, the game is pretty fun! I played an early build during Evo 2024 and came away excited to see where the game lands among the genre giants.

Are you excited to play NenxImpact this July? Let us know below!