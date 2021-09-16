Hunt: Showdown, Judgment, and Blood Bowl 2 are free to play this weekend with Gold and Game Pass Ultimate

Hunt: Showdown, Judgment, and Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition free to play this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The free fun kicks off today and runs until Sunday, September 19 at 11:59pm PT, which is 2:59am ET, 7:59am UK on Monday, September 20.

As usual, if you like what you play, you can purchase the games and other editions for a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements.

In case you are unfamiliar with Crytek’s first-person shooter Hunt: Showdown, you should know that it mixes PvE and PvP elements. This means you, a bounty hunter, will not only have to contend with dangers roaming around the environment but face danger from other players too.

The game is filled with monsters roaming around the Louisiana swamps, and your goal is to take out these creatures and collect a reward. If you fail, death will strip you of both character and gear. Luckily, your experience doesn’t disappear as it will remain in your pool of hunters which is called your Bloodline.

There are also matches in the game, with each starting with up to five teams of two all vying to take out the monsters and collect the bounty. Once a team has found and defeated the monster to collect the bounty, they will instantly become a target for the other hunters on the map.

The current in-game event, Light the Shadow, is happening now, during which you will have to choose a path: the Hunting Bow or the Throwing Axe. This choice will determine your fate in the event. During play, you will be collecting event points to unlock legendary weapons and hunters.

Judgment is also free to try this weekend, which if you are interested in Lost Judgment, the game should give you an idea of what to expect out of the sequel.

Developed by the folks who brought you the Yakuza series, Judgment tells the tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective and works his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders.

Note: Judgment is only available to play on Xbox Series X/S.

The third game this week that’s free to play is Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition. The game is a turn-based strategy game set in the Warhammer universe mixed with American football.

Based on the board game of the same name, Blood Bowl 2 features a solo game mode where you are in charge of the Reikland Reavers. This former star team wants to be brought back to glory, and your job is to do just that in the full story campaign. Each match of the campaign is unique, with unexpected and surprising events promising a renewing experience each time.

The multiplayer mode is persistent online, and here you will create and manage your own team comprised of one of eight races from the Warhammer world: Humans, Orcs, Dwarfs, Skaven, High Elves, Dark Elves, Chaos, and the Bretonnia. As you play, you will develop your team, gain XP and unlock new skills. But beware, because, on the pitch, all losses are permanent.

You can organize entirely customizable championships, from qualifications to finale, and use the Transfer Market to buy and sell your players in order to build your Blood Bowl dream-team.

As the Legendary Edition of the game, it comes with the core game, the Official Expansion, and the Norse, Undead, Nurgle, Khemri, Lizardmen, Wood Elves, Chaos Dwarfs, and Necromantic.