The Humble Spring Sale is offering big savings on top games

Humble Bundle's Store began its Spring Sale a few weeks ago now, offering big discounts on PC games like DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition, and The Outer Worlds. You can also get an amazing 50 per cent off on games like Tales of Arise and Life is Strange: True Colors. The great thing about buying from Humble is with every purchase you make you donate to charity at no extra cost.

There's a long list of games you can get for less in the full Humble Spring Sale, so we've picked out a few of our favourites.

Deep Rock Galactic: Dwarven Legacy

In Deep Rock Galactic you play as a crew of Dwarf miners who must fly out to various planets to mine them for their materials and complete objectives using weapons and tools that include portable platforms, gatling guns, launchers, flamethrowers and much more. While the base game is on Game Pass, and was a free game for PlayStation Plus users back in January, this Dwarven Legacy edition gives you the supporter upgrade, the Megacorp and Dark Future DLC packs, and the full game soundtrack, for £22.53/$28.37 in the sale which is cheaper than the base game at normal price.

Deep Rock Galactic: Dwarven Legacy- £22.53/$28.37 from Humble

Cyberpunk 2077

Although it had a rocky release, consistent support and fixes from developer CD Projekt Red has made Cyberpunk 2077 well worth your time. Take control of the protagonist V, and immerse yourself in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. There's a huge variety of combat styles thanks to the range of weapons and enhancements, and a brilliant story with a certain Keanu Reeves starring alongside V. If you were put off playing Cyberpunk because of its early performance issues, now is a great time to jump in because it's half price in the Humble sale.

Cyberpunk 2077- £24.99/$29.99 from Humble

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter Rise is the best entry into the series yet, and is one of the best games to play on the Nintendo Switch right now, and it's just as good on PC. The core concept remains the same: equip yourself with a powerful weapon, use your resources to craft potions and traps, and set out to hunt and defeat giant monsters. Monster Hunter Rise takes it to the next level with new items and combos, and a gorgeous looking world to play in. And thanks to the Humble sale, you can get the deluxe edition which comes with armour sets and pieces, poses, gestures, and more, for 50 per cent off.

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition- £29.13/$35.24 from Humble

There's a so many more excellent games on sale in Humble's Spring event. Take a look at our list below for more highlights, including The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition for £6.99/$9.99, DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition £28.99/£34.99 and more:

There's plenty more games going for cheap, so take them all in by checking out the full Spring Sale. The event is running up until the 24th of May 2022, so you've got less than a week to make the most of all the discounts.

There should be enough there to see you over the summer until new games start releasing. When they do, it's a good idea to follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account, where we're always looking out for the latest deals for new releases, sale events, and more cool things.