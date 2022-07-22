It turns out Hughie from The Boys is a Sucker Punch fan

Jack Quaid from The Boys, or Hughie for those who aren’t aware of the actor’s name, is a fan of Sucker Punch Productions. Revealed by the star on his personal Twitter account, the actor apparently has been a longtime fan since Sly Cooper all the way back in 2002!

Since the original release, Sucker Punch has gone on to put out several sequels to the film noir stealth action series up until The Sly Collection in 2014. That was sadly the last Sly game that was released, with the developer focusing on the Infamous series and recently Ghost of Tsushima in 2020.

Watch the trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: The Director's Cut here!

Jack Quaid has actually featured in some video games in the past, although not in the primary role he has on The Boys. Instead, he voiced Dirhael in Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War. That, for those unaware, is the son of the protagonist, who we see get skewed right at the start of the series by orcs.

For super fans of the actor, this love of video games won’t be a massive surprise. As early as 2020, Jack Quaid has publicly expressed their excitement for the medium, albeit with a touch of hesitancy. It looks like he has even experienced the struggle of trying to nab a PS5.

Do you reckon Jack is the only star of The Boys who’s a fan of video games? Karl Urban has been in Dread and Lord of the Rings so it’s hard to imagine them not at least dipping their toes in once in a while… Let us know below!