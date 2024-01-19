Palworld has blasted onto Steam and Xbox Game Pass blending monster-collecting with the survival-crafting genre, and all in all, it’s good fun. After all, most of us have wondered at least once what equipping Pokemon with weapons would be like, and Palworld has answered that question for us.

As you collect and capture new Pals in abundance, there’ll likely come a point when you start wanting to release some of them into the wild. Well, Palworld doesn’t quite let you do that, but you can get rid of your Pals by selling them to the Black Marketeer if you know where to look. With that in mind, here’s how to sell Pals to the Black Marketeer in Palworld.

How to sell Pals to the Black Marketeer in Palworld

So, you’ve a Palbox full of Pals in Palworld, and you’re not too sure what to do with them. While some work on your base and others come into battle with you, you’ll probably find that keeping a hold of countless Lamballs isn’t necessarily worth it.

While you cannot release your Pals into the wild in Palworld, there is a way to get rid of them, and that’s by selling them to the illusive Black Marketeer NPC. As a heads up, make sure your Pals are tucked firmly in their Pal Spheres when approaching him. Otherwise, they’ll attack, and the NPC will become hostile towards you temporarily.

With that aside, let’s go about finding the Black Marketeer. From the starting area - Plateau of Beginnings - you’ll want to continually follow the path northwest until you discover a red biome on your map.

Up on a cliffside and marked on the map below, you’ll find the Desolate Church Great Eagle Statue which you can unlock as a Fast Travel point.

From the statue, turn to face the cliff and glide off it to the ground below. From the direction you’re facing, if you follow the path down to the right, you’ll enter an abandoned mineshaft. At the very end of it, you’ll find the Black Marketeer.

You can then speak with the Black Marketeer, and if you’ve the money, buy some Pals from him that you may not have encountered or been able to catch before. On the other hand, you can then also sell any Pals to him that you don’t want anymore.

We can only imagine what sort of work he’ll be using them for, but it’s better not to think about that. While we have also only found him in one place so far, it wouldn’t surprise us if he appeared elsewhere in the game. We’ll update this page with additional locations when we find them!

