How to open up the alignment control centre in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Alignment Control Centre is an early mystery that players will surely be scratching their heads about in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Not only is it a small zone with little in it, it has two major features that seperate it from other zones: a series a red / green terminals, and a big swirly device in the middle.

To cure your curiosity, we've written this guide on how to turn all the terminals green in the alignment control centre, as well as how to unlock the alignment control centre locked door.

The Alignment Control Centre

You can find the Alignment Control Centre in the Untamed Downs, through a small door leading below the giant central rock. From the Outpost, you can reach this super quickly by climbing up the ledge overlooking the river and walking left along theb big rock.

Inside, without having to unlock anything, you'll find a databank entry collectables as well as a chest. You can get these at any time, so don't feel like you shouldn't come to the zone without unlocking the various aspects of it.

Alignment Control Centre red terminals

The terminals in the Alignment Control Centre are switched to green when you complete Chambers across Koboh, and return from different planets across the game (aside from the final planet - no spoilers). As such, you'll only be able to flip them all to green near the end of the game.

Once they are all green, you'll be able to interact with the computer nearby. This will mark any unobtained force essences on the map, which is hella handy.

A brilliant reward everyone should pick up!

Alignment Control Centre locked door

As for the giant machine in the centre of the Alignment Control Centre, you want be able to access it until you reach the final champter of the game. As such, don't worry about it. You'll be able to access it as part of the main story.