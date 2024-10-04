How to get warm on Hebra Mountain in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

In the icy climbs of Hebra Mountain in the far north of Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom it gets dangerously cold.

So cold in fact, that after just a few seconds Princess Zelda’s hearts will start to drain away to nothing!

However, there’s a warm potion you can brew which protects her against the biting chill - but only for a limited time. You can probably guess one of the ingredients already, but the all-important mixer is a lesser used item that can have unexpected and “unfortunate” results if used incorrectly.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to beat the cold on Hebra Mountain with a hot potion

To get warm on the summit of Hebra Mountain in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you need to brew a Piping-Hot Potion at a Smoothie Shop using a Warm Pepper and some Monster Guts.

The Piping-Hot Potion gives Zelda the “Ice-Proof” status which protects her from the freezing cold conditions at the top of the mountain.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

You might have shied away from using Monster Guts and Monster Fangs in your concoctions so far, because when used with most food items they produce an almost inedible “Unfortunate Smoothie” which only restores a small portion of your health and energy.

Also, don’t confuse the Piping-Hot Potion with the similar Ice Resistant Potion you get from mixing a Monster Fang and Warm Pepper. This is a combat focused potion which protects against ice-wielding enemies, rather than the environmental effect we’re interested in here.

Now that you can explore Hebra Mountain freely, why not hunt down the last of the Heart Pieces to find in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. There are also a couple of Stamp Rally locations to visit as well - all of which are very easy to miss if you’re rushing through because of the cold!