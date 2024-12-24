How to get to the Fisch Northern Expedition and climb the mountain

Christmas came early for Fisch fans, with Roblox players getting a brand new region to explore ahead of the festive season - the Northern Expedition.

This new fishing playground offers a huge mountain that players need to climb to uncover all its secrets, new fish in the bestiary and more fishing rods to add to your collection. But exploring the mountain isn't straightforward, with players having to make a perilous trek to reach the summit, and needing gear to survive the journey including oxygen tanks and the Winter Cloak.

If you're thinking of jumping into Fisch, to explore the new region that was added with the update just before Christmas, then we're here to help. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the new Fisch region, including how to get to the Northern Expedition and how to reach the top of the mountain.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to the Northern Expedition

To get to the Northern Expedition you need to spawn a boat and head south. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

To get to the Northern Expedition, you first of all need to talk to the Shipwright on the Fisch starter island and spawn one of your boats. Then, you just need to head directly ahead of where the boat spawns.

While Fisch's newest region is called the Northern Expedition, you have to head south to get to the island. As you get closer to it you'll reach a large portal that you need to enter. After entering it you'll spawn in a new region of the map. Simply continue heading south until you reach the Northern Expedition. It's surrounded by ice but there's a pathway you can travel through to reach the starting area where the island's Merchant is.

Enter this teleport to head towards the Northern Expedition. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

How to climb the Northern Expedition mountain

To explore all of the regions in the Northern Expedition, you need to climb the mountain to the very top. As you progress through the mountain you will be able to catch new fish and get new rods. At the very top of the mountain is a puzzle which you need to complete to get the Heaven's Rod - which is the most expensive rod in the game, and more than double the price of the previous most expensive rod, the Rod of The Depths.

The Intermediate Oxygen Tank and the Winter Cloak are essential items for the Northern Expedition. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

To reach the very top of the mountain, you will need to purchase equipment that will be essential for your trek to the summit, including different oxygen tanks. This gear can be found at campsites that are spread across the mountain. There are four oxygen tanks you can buy, and you'll come across better tanks the further up the mountain you get. To get to the top of the mountain the equipment that is absolutely essential is the Winter Cloak and the Intermediate Oxygen Tank, which you can buy at the Northern Expedition, and the Glider which can be purchased from Sunstone Island.

The Glider is another crucial bit of equipment you'll need at the Northern Expedition. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

Here's a breakdown of all the equipment you can buy for your trek up the Northern Expedition mountain. You won't need to buy all these things in one go though, to get started you'll just need the Glider and the Basic Oxygen Tank.

Equipment Cost Location Glider 900C$ Sunstone Island Basic Oxygen Tank 1,000C$ At the base camp in the Northern Expedition Beginner Oxygen Tank 3,500C$ At the camp near Overgrowth Caves Winter Cloak 7,500C$ At the camp near Frigid Caverns Intermediate Oxygen Tank 10,000C$ At the camp near Frigid Caverns Advanced Oxygen Tank 25,000C$ At the Glacial Grotto camp

How to reach the top of the Northern Expedition mountain

The Basic Oxygen Tank is the first bit of equipment you will want to buy at the Northern Expedition. Campsites also have oxygen refill stations you need to use to climb the mountain. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

The first thing you will want to do is purchase the Basic Oxygen Tank, which is near the starting area where the Merchant is at the Northern Expedition. Once you've done that, head east to the area where there's water and large blocks of ice. This is where you will start your ascent up the Northern Expedition mountain.

The starting area at the Northern Expedition and where players begin their climb up the mountain. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

To get to the very top, you need to continue climbing up the ladders you come across. If you ever feel lost and are not sure where to go, look out for the poles which have rope linking them together. These signpost the route you need to take, either to a campsite or where you need to go to continue your journey to the top of the mountain.

You need to climb these ladders to ascend to the top of the mountain. Posts with rope that link them together also signpost the route you need to take to climb the mountain or head to a campsite. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

To get to the very top of the mountain, you will need to keep upgrading your oxygen tanks as this will give you more time till your oxygen meter reaches zero. You will also need to purchase the Winter Cloak as this is required to slow down your body temperature meter hitting zero as well. When these meters run out, your character is wasted and you will have to start your climb again.

Campfires that you come across during your climb up the mountain will replenish your body temperature meter. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

Whenever you come across a campsite, it's a good idea to head there. Besides being able to find upgraded oxygen tanks you can buy, there are also refill stations you can use to top up your oxygen levels for any tanks you already own. There are also campfires you can use to increase your body temperature meter.

If you pay a small fee to the Inn Keeper NPC, you can spawn at their campsite instead of starting right at the beginning of the Northern Expedition mountain. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

Each campsite also has an Inn Keeper NPC you can talk to. For just 35C$, this character will let you respawn at this point so you don't need to start at the very beginning of the mountain. This is crucial, as if you lose your footing climbing up one of the ladders you could drop far down and have to retrace your steps. Avalanches, which can also occur during your trek up the mountain, are another barrier to your progress - as if you get hit by falling snow during this event you will be knocked off the mountain and have to start all over again.

If you need more help plotting your route up the mountain, you can see the exact way you need to go by watching the below video from YouTuber NoobBlox.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's it for our guide on the Fisch Northern Expedition. For more help with the popular Roblox game, you can head to our Fisch codes guide to earn useful freebies. We've also got guides on the Fisch Totems and the Fisch Treasure Maps.