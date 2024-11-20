One of the most interesting side quests in Stalker 2 is the journalist stash side quest, which has your journey all across the map to grab sweet loot. The first you'll probably run into is in Zalissya, but actually reaching it can be a little tricky.

That's why we've written this guide on how to get the journalist stash in Zalissya in Stalker 2 so you can grab it quickly and secure that sweet loot.

How to get the Zalissya journalist stash in Stalker 2

The journalist stash can be found on the second floor of a ruined building on the north side of Zalissya. The problem is, there's no ladder or staircase to help you get there. Instead, you've got to do some light parkour.

Start on the outside of the house, on the West side, and you should see a truck parked against the house. Climb up this truck. This can be a little tricky, but we recommend running and jumping at the front of the truck until you find yourself on top of the hood.

From there, climb onto the roof of the house. From here on out it should be pretty simple. From the roof, you'll want to drop down on a platform on the West side of the house, the same direction the truck is facing. Once on this platform, turn around and you should see a small gap you can crouch through.

Now that you're in the attic, simply watch your step as you proceed straight ahead and you should find a blue box right in front of you. This is your journalist stash! Open it for some sweet loot. Journalist stashes always contain strong stuff, so given how early you can get this in the game, it's a valuable gun to grab and keep in good condition.

Hope this helps in your journey to collect all the journalist stashes in Stalker 2!