Roblox has an abundance of games for every type of player. For those who are fans of relatively cosy simulation games and want to try their hand at beekeeping, Bee Swarm Simulator is a pretty good time. You collect bees with unique abilities, roam flower fields collecting Nectar while defeating critters alongside them, and so much more.

To make the most of your time playing Bee Swarm Simulator, however, you’ll want to be using buffs. One set of buffs are provided by Nectar, which is a resource that can be easily farmed after a few hours of playing the game with the know-how. That’s where we come in! Here’s how to get Nectar — and how to use it — in Bee Swarm Simulator.

How to get Nectar in Bee Swarm Simulator

Nectar is provided when harvesting Planters in Bee Swarm Simulator, and the specific plants or flowers being harvested — which depends on where your Planter has been placed — can determine what Nectar type you receive.

Nectar may also be collected by bees who are drinking from the Planters if you’re farming Pollen nearby!

Place and harvest from Planters (once they’re ready!) to collect Nectar in Bee Swarm Simulator. | Image credit: Onett/Roblox/VG247

How to use Nectar in Bee Swarm Simulator

Nectar in Bee Swarm Simulator is a buff that can be used, and it comes in different types, with each type providing a different buff for the player. Every single type of Nectar will provide you with an increased amount of Honey per Pollen collected, as well as their additional unique buffs depending on the type of Nectar collected.

The five types of Nectar, the buffs they grant, and the fields you can find that Nectar type in are as follows:

Nectar Type: Buffs Provided: Fields to Collect From: Comforting Increased Blue Pollen

Increased Conversion Rate at Hive

Increased Colourless Conversion Rate Dandelion Field

Bamboo Field

Pine Forest Invigorating Increased Red Pollen

Increased Conversion Rate

Increased Bee Attack Mushroom Field

Spider Field

Rose Field

Stump Field Motivating Increased Blue Pollen

Increased Conversion Rate

Increased Bee Ability Rate Sunflower Field

Pumpkin Patch

Pineapple Patch Refreshing Increased Blue Conversion Rate

Increased Unique Instant Conversion

Increased Red Pollen Blue Flower Field

Strawberry Field

Coconut Field Satisfying Increased Honey at Hive

Increased Red Conversion Rate

Increased White Pollen Clover Field

Cactus Field

Mountain Field

Pepper Patch

When you harvest a Planter, or a bee drinks from it, there is a chance to receive one of the above Nectar buffs. Check your active buffs in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, above where your inventory and quests are, to see if any are active during or after harvesting.

How to use Nectar Vials in Bee Swarm Simulator

If you want to collect some Nectar to save for later use in Bee Swarm Simulator, you will need to use a Nectar Vial. These are items that can be used to store four hours of Nectar for use at a later time or date.

Nectar Vials are typically rewards from completing quests in Bee Swarm Simulator, but you can also receive them by using the Nectar Condenser — which is past Windy Bee Gate — to convert 12 hours of nectar into a Nectar Vial, which contains four hours worth of Nectar.

You will, however, need to own at least 35 bees before you’re allowed to pass Windy Bee Gate. So, you best get saving Honey for more eggs if you don’t already have that many bees!

How to get Planters in Bee Swarm Simulator

There are two types of Planters in Bee Swarm Simulator: planters that can only be used once, and permanent planters. One-time use planters tend to have additional bonuses, such as yielding more Nectar, hence why you can only use them once!

To go past Brave Bee Gate and access your first Planter, you must first hatch 10 bees. | Image credit: Onett/Roblox/VG247

To get your first planter, you want to have hatched at least 10 bees, which allows you to go through the Brave Bee Gate that has a large grey angry bee statue atop it. In the following area, you have two choices.

An affordable, one-time use Planter — the Paper Planter — can be bought from the Noob Shop. | Image credit: Onett/Roblox/VG247

First, you can pay a visit to the blue building known as the Pro Shop to purchase a Paper Planter for 25k Honey and one Sunflower Seed. The Paper Planter is a one-time use planter, but it is easily affordable if you place it somewhere you don’t like and wish to place another.

Though, if you are considering that, it’s worth noting you can only have one Paper Planter placed in the world at a time, and it will take one hour to be ready to harvest.

Secondly, pay a visit to Dapper Bear’s Shop and speak to Dapper Bear — though, you must be wearing a ‘cool hat’ and ‘nice shoes’ to be able to enter. You’ll need to purchase the Hiking Shoes and Propeller Hat from the Pro Shop to proceed, as the Helmet and Boots from the Noob Shop do not suffice for this!

If it’s your first time speaking to him, he will give you three Ticket Planters. This is another one-time use Planter that is guaranteed to spawn tickets. Dapper Bear also sells some permanent planters which cost the following amount:

Plastic Planter: 750k Honey, 3x Magic Beans, 1x Soft Wax

750k Honey, 3x Magic Beans, 1x Soft Wax Candy Planter: 5 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 30x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans, 5x Soft Wax

5 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 30x Gumdrops, 3x Jelly Beans, 5x Soft Wax Tacky Planter: 50 million Honey, 10x Magic Beans, 1x Purple Potion, 5x Hard Wax, 20x Soft Wax

50 million Honey, 10x Magic Beans, 1x Purple Potion, 5x Hard Wax, 20x Soft Wax Pesticide Planter: 750 million Honey, 25x Magic Beans, 25x Neonberries, 15x Glue, 3x Caustic Wax, 10x Hard Wax

Players can also purchase two permanent Planters from Red HQ:

Red Clay Planter: 10 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 20x Soft Wax, 15x Red Extract

10 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 20x Soft Wax, 15x Red Extract Heat-Treated Planter: 750 billion Honey, 75x Magic Beans, 25x Swirled Wax, 150x Hard Wax, 1x Turpentine, 750x Red Extract

On top of that, two more permanent Planters can be purchased from Blue HQ:

Blue Clay Planter: 10 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 20x Soft Wax, 15x Blue Extract

10 million Honey, 5x Magic Beans, 20x Soft Wax, 15x Blue Extract Hydroponic Planter: 750 billion Honey, 75x Magic Beans, 25x Caustic Wax, 500x Soft Wax, 1x Turpentine, 750x Blue Extract

Last, but not least, you can also get your hands on the Petal Planter from the Petal Shop if you’ve the Honey for it, but be prepared to be farming with your bees for a good while:

Petal Planter: 5 trillion Honey, 100x Magic Beans, 100x Glitter, 50x Swirled Wax, 250x Soft Wax, 25x Super Smoothies

