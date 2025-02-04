How do you get lockpicks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you've got a taste for criminal activity in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, then you'll need one thing above all else: lockpicks. However, it's not like you can just buy lockpicks from your average store. They're the tool of thieves, and therefore can be tricky to find.

As such, we've written up this quick guide on how to get lockpicks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This guide is aimed towards those early on in the game, but of course some of these sources will remain true as you progress through the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, as you start Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the best place to get lockpicks without having to rely on random chance is down by the mill. You're sent here as part of the main quest, as the miller is one of two ways of accessing the wedding. When you get here, after being introduced to the characters there, you'll be pointed to a room where around four lockpicks can be found. In addition, you'll be taught how to lockpick (and pickpocket) here, which is handy if you're starting off your journey as a thief.

However, you won't go far with just four lockpicks, so how do you get more? Well, killing bandits and looting them and the chests in their camps and settlements around the world have a chance of providing you lockpicks. Now, this is by no means a surefire method of getting lockpicks - you're relying on random chance to a degree - but it's the way you'll be earning lockpicks naturally as you play.

Not in the mood for combat? Well, you can buy lockpicks in limited supply from blacksmiths and a few other traders (usually nefarious ones) around Bohemia. These cost a pretty penny, but are a safe and reliable way of getting 'em, so keep it in mind. In the first map, head up to Tachov to find a blacksmith who can sell them to you.

Lockpicks for sale. | Image credit: VG247

You can also forge lockpicks with scrap metal, granted you've learned how. This is a relatively cheap way of making lockpicks as you travel, but obviously takes a good amount of time to actually forge them. So, if you like crafting, keep a look out for the recipe, but if that's not the sort of thing you find fun your best bet is to just keep an eye out while looting and robbing folks.

Here's another tip to help you keep your lockpick stash plump and plentiful. As you level up your thievery skill, you'll eventually unlock the ability to learn the Toolmaster skill. This lets you break one lockpick per lock you try to open (as long as you do manage to open it), which goes a long way, especially if you start trying to open medium difficulty and higher locks.

There we have it, you're free to loot and rob the world! All it takes is a little skill on your part and any lock is an opportunity waiting to be opened. Just be sure not to get caught!