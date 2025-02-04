Okay bud, enough horsing around. You're playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and having completed the tutorial, you've got no horse. Bummer. But, there's a way to get a new horse and get it quickly, for those willing to do a bit of legwork.

So to help you out, we've written this guide on how to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. We'll guide you through both the lawful way to get a horse, as well as a criminal way to get one. It's worth noting here that stealing a horse and then making it yours is the quickest way to get a horse. So keep that in mind.

How to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple ways to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The easiest way is to steal a horse, and take it to the horse handler in the Nomad camp located on the South West portion of the map. You can steal any horse you want, take it to the horse-guy near the fast travel point at the camp, and pay him for to train your newly stolen horse to respond to your commands. This will make it yours and no longer stolen and is a relatively cheap way to get a horse early, however it's worth noting that you'll still gain reputation as a thief for doing so. As such, maybe pop by an endulgence chest to clear your name at your earliest conveniance.

Go here for horse retraining! | Image credit: VG247

As a side note, you can find the horse you had in the tutorial - Pebbles - in the paddock connected to the Semine fort. If you proceed through the Blacksmith route to gain entrance to the wedding, you'll be given an opportunity to talk your way to a free horse, or failing that, buy him back. This is the earliest way to get a horse without doing crimes, so keep that in mind!

Alternatively, you can just do what I did and steal Pebbles. He's your horse! You lost him for like a day, who do these guys think they are taking him off you? Unreal. If you do this, you'll have to retrain him at the camp like any other stolen horse though. Pebbles, it turns out, isn't loyal. Again, if you don't care about Pebbles you can steal any horse you want, really.

Whether you're buying or stealing, Pebbles can be found here. | Image credit: VG247

If you don't want to do any of these for money saving reasons, there's a point in the story following the For Whom the Bell Tolls quest where you're given a horse for free. Now, this would mean you'd have to complete all the pre-wedding quests without a horse, which is a bit of a pain. But, if stacking cash is your priority then it's a surefire way to get a horse at absolutely no personal cost.

With that, you're done horsing around in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Now traveling is way faster, you have way more storage space, and life is a lot easier. Isn't that nice!