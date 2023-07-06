Depending on how much time you have spent exploring the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might’ve come across crystal quests. These are shrines, but are quite different from the traditional shrines we’re used to in Hyrule as the puzzles they pose take place outdoors; this includes the Kumamayn Shrine.

The Kumamayn Shrine will teach you about the power of springs, and will see us going head to head with a Flux Construct. To help you beat them head on, here’s how to retrieve the East Necluda Sky Crystal and complete the Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Kumamayn Shrine can be found in the East Necluda Sky Archipelago, above the Dunsel Plateau in the region of Necluda.

You’ll find the Kumamayn Shrine at coordinates 2856, -2858, 1212. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Start your journey to the shrine at Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Send Link up into the sky, and glide over to the islands to the east.

If you have lots of stamina, you can probably reach the main island of the East Necluda Sky Archipelago with ease. Alternatively, however, there is a floating platform with a spring Zonai Device on it that you’ll be able to land on just before the island.

Use this spring to reach the main island. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Hop atop the spring and then glide over to the main island. Here, you can activate the Kumamayn Shrine to the left of the island.

Activate the Kumamayn Shrine to kick off this crystal sky quest. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Once you do, a green beam of light will be emitted from the shrine, much like other sky quest shrines such as Ukoojisi Shrine and Josiu Shrine.

The light will point towards a Flux Construct in the distance. Glide over to the island with the Construct, and here, we have two choices depending on how brave we’re feeling. You can either kill the construct to retrieve the crystal, or you can just grab the crystal from its body using Ultrahand and run away with it.

Retrieve the crystal from the Flux Construct by killing it, or grab it using Ultrahand and run. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

If the Flux Construct turns itself into a platform in the air, you can use the nearby springs to gain height and glide atop it. Then, the crystal is all yours.

On the island beside the Flux Construct is another platform with springs attached. What we want to do is use this like the metal push blocks that you often find around the sky islands to launch the crystal and Link back to the island with the Kumamayn Shrine on it.

Position the spring platform as shown, and launch the crystal over to the Kumamayn Shrine. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Place the crystal first and launch it over towards the Kumamayn Shrine. After that, send Link across to the island.

Then, you can simply pick up the crystal and take it to the shrine to unlock it. Head on inside and grab the Zonaite Bow from the chest, and retrieve the Light of Blessing for your work restoring the Kumamayn Shrine!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, pay a visit to Hestu and get your inventory upgraded so you can carry more shields and weapons. While you’re at it, check out where to find the Master Sword, and how to rescue Lurelin Village from pirates.