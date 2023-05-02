How to break Derelict Dam black wall in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Early on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you'll come across hard black walls that will block your progress through the game. These are first encountered in the Derelict Dam, although you'll run into them later across Koboh.

If you're struggling to figure out how to break through these black tar walls, we've got you covered with this guide on How to break through the black walls. We'll guide you through how to do so when you first encounter them, and you can take that knowledge further into the rest of the game.

How to break black walls

Black walls are impossible to cut through or destroy with force powers. Instead, you'll have to guide a roller mine nearthe wall, pick up the mine, and force throw them into the wall to cause an explosion. This will destroy the wall and is fairly easy to do - the main problem comes from finding a roller mine and guiding it to the wall.

In the Derelict Dam, you'll find three walls you'll need to break. The first will be a wall holding up a ramp up towards the dam. The second is the dam itself, which you need to break in order to raise the tar level and progress through the game. The third is a large wall near the workbench - you can destroy this in order to reach additional parts of the Derelict Dam where more loot can be found.

In order to break these walls, you need roller mines. Make your way into the mines behind the dam and you'll eventually run into several raiders within its dark tunnels. Once they are dealth with, you'll find a terminal BD can slice. Once he does so, you'll have activated a roller mine spawner.

Roller mines are enemies - they follow you endlessly until they reach you and explode, or until they can no longer follow you (for example, if you jump up to a platform above them). Once you spawn your first mine, you'll be able to grab it and through it at the nearby wall to break it. However, for future walls, you'll have to guide the mine near the wall, then pick it up at and throw it once you're close.

You'll need this ramp for later!

Now, when it comes to the Derelict Mines, you’ll have several walls you can break. First things first, walk up to the roller mine so it starts following you, then walk out into the open. Once you're near the bridge leading up to the dam, pick up the mine and throw it at the bridge. This will lower it, which is useful for later.

Next, we need to guide the roller mine up to the right, so we can pick it up and throw it at a breakable wall below the workbench. Simply get the roller mine to follow you like before, then take it to the ledge next to the workbench. Once there, pick it up, and throw it at the wall. You can now venture through to a new part of the Dam.

Not needed, but well worth doing!

Past this wall, you’ll find a miniboss you can take out, a data bank collectable to scan, and a rope leading you to more collectables including treasures and a force essence. There's also a lift back down to the workbench.

Once you’ve taken the lift back down to the open area, there’s one more wall you need to break. Guide the roller mine up the bridge you lowered earlier, then pick it up and throw it at the dam. This will raise the tar up, allowing you to proceed with the main story!

This is the sole way to destroy black tar walls, so when you find them in the future (like in the Untamed Downs), remember to find roller mines first before guiding them to the wall.