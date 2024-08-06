This hit HBO series will only get half the seasons of Game of Thrones - House of the Dragon to end sooner than you might think

You better appreciate the time you have left with House of the Dragon, as HBO has confirmed it's ending after four seasons.

Those of you hoping the very popular House of the Dragon would run for as long as the original show it spawned from, Game of Thrones, are in for a disappointment. House of the Dragon showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal announced at a press conference yesterday (via Variety) that the spin-off only has two more seasons on the way, wrapping things up with season 4. Luckily, it wasn't all bad news at the very least. During the press conference Condal also confirmed that season 3 is currently being written, with some prep work taking place this coming fall, and production roughly planned to start in "earlylish 2025." That does mean season 3 is probably a while away, but hey, take the win's you can!

In terms of episode count, and whether season 3 will have eight episodes like season 2, Condal said: "I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on." Back in 2022, just before the first season finished, A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R. R. Martin said that it "is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish" on his personal blog (Dance of the Dragons being the name of the book House of the Dragon is based on). While the episode count won't quite be what Martin had in mind, at least he's getting his four seasons.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. also showed off a bunch of clips from a bunch of upcoming HBO and Max shows, including the next Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which you can see above. You won't be short on spin-offs either, as there's also Aegon's Conquest, a prequel series about Aegon Targaryen, Nine Voyages, an animated series following Corlys Velaryon's life prior to House of the Dragon, and Ten Thousand Ships, a prequel series that will focus on Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded Dorne. You're spoiled for choice really!