Remember when parody movies were a thing? The Wayans brothers are here to remind you with the first new Scary Movie in over a decade

Parody movies used to be all the rage back in the day, and now Scream 6 is coming to remind us of a different time.

I'm not entirely sure why, but parody movies were quite a popular thing to make back in the 2000s. Some were a bit more subtle, more just containing parodies within the film than outright being one, others were spins on popular genres, and then you had films like Scary Movie, which were entirely devoted to taking the p**s out of horror tropes. That first Scary Movie was wildly popular, going on to spawn multiple sequels, even if critically it was received quite mixed. The popularity of parodies kind of dwindled over the years, with Scary Movie 5 being the last film to come from the franchise in 2013 - except now, the Wayans brothers, the original creators of the series, have announced they're working together again on Scary Movie 6.

The three brothers, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, all developed the first two films together, but haven't appeared in any of them since the second one. Now, the trio are working with Miramax to make the new one, sharing a statement with Deadline that reads: "We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion."

Horror has obviously changed a lot in the two and a bit decades since the first one came out, and even since the fifth one came out, shifting a lot more towards stories about topics like mental health and inner demons - think films like The Babadook, which has surely got to fit into Scary Movie 6 somewhere. There's no time frame on this sixth instalment, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for now.