Horror movie producer, Blumhouse, details its plans to make video games

Blumhouse Productions has quite the reputation among horror enthusiasts, producing an array of god-awful and awfully great horror films in recent years. The production company, which has worked on the likes of Paranormal Activity, Get Out, and M3GAN, to name a few, has announced that it’ll be now branching into the game industry.

Blumhouse’s new division will be called Blumhouse Games, and it “will partner with independent game developers to bring their creative vision to life via original, horror-themed games.” What’s more is that the games Blumhouse produces will have an indie-budget of below $10M “to enable innovation and pushing creative boundaries.”

Zach Wood, president of Blumhouse Games, shared in a press release that, “there’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent.” Zach Wood will also be joined by Don Sechler, who has been appointed CFO of the new venture for Blumhouse.

Blumhouse president, Abhijay Prakash, also shares that, “With their experience, sensibility and knowledge of the gaming marketplace, Zach and Don are the ideal leaders to leverage Blumhouse’s unique genre strengths into gaming.”

Blumhouse Games is yet to detail any of its upcoming projects, and given the roster of films Blumhouse Productions has under its belt, it’s anyone's guess as to what to expect. Perhaps there’ll be video-game spin-offs of The Purge or Insidious, or better yet, maybe we’ll be privy to some new, original horror games.

While my hopes aren’t high as I anticipate a resurgence of ghost or doll-related games (both of which actually are scary), I am looking forward to whether or not Blumhouse Games will delve into the sillier side of horror, as it often does in the films it produces. What do you think?