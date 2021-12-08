Guerilla Games has released a new patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, and it comes with some enhancements for the game.

With Patch 1.11 comes Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology and the addition of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) which replaces FidelityFX CAS.

With the inclusion of these technologies, the UI has been updated so that the settings screen facilitates the addition of DLSS and FSR.

Another UI update sees the removal of the Render Scale option. But, the same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.

Some performance improvements have also been added with Patch 1.11.

These include improvements to the management system which will result in a few noticeable differences. For instance, there is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. This means from here on out, the game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.

Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced. But, because shader compilation is still happening in the background, you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.

With the update, loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This could cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems. But, on higher spec machines with faster CPUs, the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.

If you have already finished the game on PC, and are looking for a new adventure in the Horizon universe, you don't have much longer to wait: Horizon Forbidden West will be released for PS4 and PS5 on February 18.