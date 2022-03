Horizon Forbidden West patch fixes several issues related to crashes, graphics, main questlines, more

A patch for Horizon Forbidden West has been released and it fixes several issues and crashes players have reported.

Some issues have been resolved, but others remain, including graphical issues with shimmering, sharpening, and screen saturation. In the meantime, Guerrilla continues to investigate these issues.

It's worth noting that some patch notes and known issues may contain spoilers. You have been warned. If this does not concern you, read on.

Some players have reported that the Firegleam icons do not get removed from the map after interacting with them, and the side quest ‘Breaking Even’ can sometimes result in being unable to talk to Porguf when Talanah is in Camp Nowhere, blocking the progression of this quest. Both issues are also being looked into.

There have been instances of the music track “The World on Her Shoulders” continuously repeating during a playthrough. A partial fix has been included in this patch to prevent this issue from happening to players who did not encounter this issue during their playthrough yet. The team is still looking into a fix for players who are currently experiencing this issue.

Not being able to reach 100% in the Game Progression menu is also being investigated.

As far as fixes go, plenty of both main and side quest issues have been addressed, as well as world activities. Haptic feedback when standing next to a campfire and when fast-traveling, if the Vibration Intensity sliders are set to 0, has been removed, and there were some graphics and stability problems fixed.

Full patch notes are below.

Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.06

Fixes and Improvements

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Varl could become stuck swimming, which resulted in a missing prompt to [Examine the Machine Carcass] at the Glinthawk sighting site, thus blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Varl would visibly teleport after the Focus scanning tutorial.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy could become stuck in a falling animation when she grabbed a collapsing climbing point and used the Pullcaster on a Grapple Point at the same time.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where there was a sudden change in sunlight when Aloy was traversing a certain spot inside the shuttle tower.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Death’s Door’ where reloading from a certain saves would cause the Firegleam explosion to replay.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘The Dying Lands’ where Aloy and her companions would get snowed on while inside the cauldron.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘The Broken Sky’ where Kotallo could sometimes become distracted and stray from the task at hand, which could block further progression.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘The Broken Sky’ where Aloy would be placed in an unintended pose when reloading a certain save.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘The Kulrut’ where an objective marker was leading towards a blocked path.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Seeds of the Past’ where Alva could sometimes not reach the console, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Seeds of the Past’ where reloading the save after killing the machines outside of test station Elm would spawn Aloy stuck on the floor.

Fixed an issue in the main quest ‘Singularity’ where reloading a certain save would cause a certain line of dialogue to play again incorrectly.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in the side quest ‘The Blood Choke’ where Atekka would not move into position when needed, thus blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in the side quest ‘The Promontory’ where reloading from a save after the ‘Investigate the bridge’ objective would place the player in Plainsong.

Tempered the vigilance of machines in the side quest “The Wound in the Sand”, so that they no longer enter a suspicious state immediately upon reloading from a certain save.

Fixed an issue in the side quest “A Tribe Apart” where reloading a save created after opening the metal flower at Riverwatch would cause the vines to respawn.

World Activities

Fixed an infinite black screen that would occur after stashing the Champion’s Spear and then starting any Tutorial or Challenge in Chainscrape Melee Pit, or a fixed loadout challenge in the Arena.

Fixed an issue in Cauldron Mu where a platform at the end of the cauldron could stream in late, trapping the player underneath.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Stillsands: Pristine Bellowback where the incorrect machine corpse was spawned when reloading from saving after defeating the machine.

Fixed an issue in Machine Strike where the player was no longer able to attack after selecting to repeat the instructions regarding unit combat power.

Fixed an issue in Machine Strike where the compass would appear on screen after the player retried a match they lost.

Fixed an issue where a wild loading screen could pop up while in the Arena menu, after returning from a challenge.

Fixed an issue where scavenger machines would not appear after killing other types of machines in certain habitats.

Fixed an issue with dome views where the icons would not display correctly after reloading a save.

Fixed an issue in Salvage Contract: The Lost Supplies where the quest could not be turned in under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue with the track "The World on Her Shoulders" repeating if the player used fast-travel after climbing a Signal Tower. Please note that this is not fixed for players who already encountered this issue, we are investigating a separate fix for this.

UI/UX

Removed haptic feedback when standing next to a campfire and when fast-traveling if the Vibration Intensity sliders are set to 0.

Fixed an issue where a Vista image would appear in front of a Black Box collectible in the menu.

Graphics

Fixed multiple instances of objects in the world visibly popping between different levels of detail.

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where parts of Aloy’s outfit and body would become blurry in certain poses.

Improved visual differentiation of the attack and move indicators in Machine Strike.

Fixed a cosmetic issue with the underwater cubemap.

Fixed an issue where a blurry artifact was visible around the Heavy Crossbow when using it in combat.

Fixed several instances of the camera jittering and behaving unintentionally.

Several craftable quest items had the incorrect model in the workbench interface, those have now been replaced with the final assets.

Fixed an issue with Parallax Mapped Foam by removing variable height scale in favor of a constant value; when the original dynamic input value got too high it started separating the parallax layers. To fix the nasty separation of the layers at glancing angles the height scale is set by a bit of fresnel-based logic.

Fixed several instances of NPCs in settlements not displaying the correct level of detail when playing the PS4 version of the game.

Fixed an issue in the Chainscrape tavern where moving the camera in a certain spot would cause sudden changes in lighting.

Improved noise reduction on-screen space ambient occlusion.

Reduced the intensity of the vignette screen effect when activating Valor Surges, and when Aloy was in low health.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Fixed multiple assets that would pop in or stream in visibly during cinematics.

Fixed several unintentional loading screens/black screens that would trigger during specific points.

Other